Fariñas to verify Duterte’s narco-list

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas will meet with Philippine National Police chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Director General Isidro Lapeña of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency to validate President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco-list.

The list identified three incumbent lawmakers as protectors of drug lords.

Rep. Jose Atienza of Buhay party-list insisted that House leaders reveal the names of the three House members in the drug list.

“They are yet to have the opportunity to rebut this so tomorrow we will meet with Lapeña and dela Rosa. We will go over that list. And if it should prosper, we will go file it before the House Ethics panel,” Fariñas said.

“We have to verify it (lawmakers’ drug links) thoroughly, and we will reveal [their names]if there is a basis to reveal,” he added.

Fariñas however said there is yet no certainty that the lawmakers who will be found guilty of having links with drug lords will be expelled.

“Let me be clear that the House Committee on Ethics only has jurisdiction on acts done under the present Congress. Besides, there is no formal complaint,” he explained. Llanesca T. Panti