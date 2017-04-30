Farm experts call for soil conservation

The Philippine Society of Agricultural Engineers (PSAE) is urging the use of farm mechanization and renewable energy, and to undertake soil and water conservation and management to help secure the country’s food needs.

The PSAE concluded its 67th PSAE Annual National Convention in Legazpi City on Saturday, where experts presented their views on how the Philippine agricultural sector can harness modern technologies to produce more food. The theme of the convention was “Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers: Pr

“The event aimd to provide the participants with the development and trends of agricultural engineering practices and technologies in the area of farm power and agricultural machinery, post harvest and agro-processing, renewable energy, agricultural buildings and structures and irrigation, soil and water conservation and management; and upgrade their professional capabilities in line with the practice of their profession,” the group said in a statement.

Based on data from the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), the country’s farm mechanization level is 1.02 per hectare, while China’s is 4.10 hp/ha and Vietnam 1.56 hp/ha.

Soil and water conservation efforts have also been slow, with too much water available during the rainy season and none during the dry season.

CMC