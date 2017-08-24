FARM TO FACE APPROACH

23.5ºN

Taiwan’s reputation as an Ilha Formosa or “beautiful island,” teeming with natural resources, is reflected in the cosmetics brand 23.5ºN, which brings farm to face with natural and nurturing skincare.

Simple and meticulous, the product line’s approach to beauty is rooted in a back-to-basics philosophy. This no-frills ideology keeps the product formulations effective and easy on the skin. Free of fragrance, artificial coloring, alcohol, and parabens, 23.5ºN items are freshly extracted from Taiwan’s local plants, grown without the aid of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Well-preserved from harvest to extraction, the plants and the active ingredients within them are kept fresh from start to finish.

Striking an impeccable balance between oil and water-based ingredients, 23.5ºN is dedicated to nurturing Asian skin in a variety of climates, including the Philippines’ hot and humid weather. With high concentrations and refreshing effects on the skin, it proves that women need not choose between efficacy and comfort when it comes to skincare. Providing an answer to common skincare woes, 23.5ºN offers diverse product lines sourced from a variety of carefully selected, natural ingredients.

Ideal for sensitive to normal skin, the Rice Series aims to soothe, brighten and purify the skin, while the Red Pearl Barley Whitening Series is recommended for uneven skin tones, pigmentation or lack of elasticity. The Bamboo Ultra Hydrating Series suits normal skin and those with an imbalance in oil and moisture. The Oriental Beauty Tea Balancing Series provides a solution to oily, acne-prone skin, and moisturizes while minimizing visible pores.

23.5ºN, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is available at the Beauty Bar at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center and Glorietta, among others.