Farmer-businessman killed; PNP lists Region 8 ‘hotspots’

Borongan City, Eastern Samar: A farmer-businessman and father of a barangay (village) chairman candidate in this town was shot dead on Thursday morning in Barangay Pinanag-an. Supt. Columbo Allan Aberia, city police chief, identified the victim as Mario Elpedes, 77. Elpedes was reportedly carrying a huge sum of money. The victim was with his son, who is running for village chairman, when the assailants fired at him, killing him instantly. The suspects took the money and fled. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police and Commission on Elections in the region have declared 284 villages as hotspots or areas of concerns, citing intense political rivalries, threats of communist rebels and private armed groups. Of the six provinces and five cities in Region 8, Northern Samar has the most number of villages with 114 hotspots; Western Samar, 82; Eastern Samar, 60; and Leyte, 28. No hotspots were identified in Southern Leyte and the province of Biliran. In Northern Samar, the towns of Catarman, Catubig, Laoang, Lapinig, Las Navas, Lope de Vega, Mapanas, Pambujan, Palapag, Rosario, San Jose, San Isidro and Silvino Lobos were reported as areas of immediate concern. Also are villages in the towns of Can-avid, Dolores, Hernani, Jipapad, Llorente, Maslog, Arteche, Balangkayan, Balangiga, General McArthur, Giporlos, Maydolong, San Policarpo, Sulat and Taft in Eastern Samar; and Calbayog City and the towns of Basey, Calbiga, Daram, Hinabangan. Jiabong, Marabut, Matuguinao, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita and Talolaro in Western Samar.