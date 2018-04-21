Farmer, candidate gunned down as election fever hits Abra 

CAMP DANGWA, LA TRINIDAD: A gun man shot dead a farmer in Bangued, Abra on Thursday afternoon, several days after the ambush-slay of a barangay kagawad (village councilman) in Pidigan town during the first day of filing of candidacies for the May SK and barangay elections. Rodolfo Toribio Batalon, 55, was tending his farm animals with his wife Josefina, in Sitio Pugaro, Barangay Sao-atan when a gunshot rang. Josefina, who was fetching water from a deep well, saw Batalon running bloodied and fell on the ground while two men were fleeing towards the mountainous area of the village. Batalon died on the spot from a gunshot wound in the back from a shotgun. Police initially suspect land dispute to be cause of the killing, while investigation is ongoing and the assassins are being hunted down. On April 15, Barangay councilman Victor dela Cruz Pisco just filed his candidacy for chairman in the May 14 elections when killed while his wife and his sister survived the ambush Barangay Manggoc, along the Pidigan-Pilar provincial road. The Piscos’ ambush was the first poll-related violence in the province and the whole highland region since the start of the SK and barangay polls on April 14.