Farmers paying loans in full

Farmers and fisher folk in Malimono, Surigao del Norte, have demonstrated that lending to them is a good business proposition after they posted a loan repayment rate of 195 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

Executive Director Jocelyn Badiola of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), an agency under DA, said the repayment rate is the highest posted in the Agriculture department’s history.

According to ACPC, the borrowers in Maimono have paid over P900,000 for the matured loan amount of over P460,000 for a repayment rate of 195 percent.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he long believed that poor rural farmers and fisher folk are also “trustworthy borrowers.”

“Whoever it was who said that rural borrowers, mostly farmers and fisher folk, are unreliable and ‘high risk’ should be embarrassed by the report that fisher folk of Malimono, Surigao del Norte, paid their loans ahead of the maturity date posting an incredible repayment rate of 195 percent,” he said.

The town of Malimono was the pilot area for the launching of the Production Loan Easy Access (PLEA) Program of ACPC on June 23 last year.

Following the launching of the program in Malimono, the PLEA was introduced in 49 other provinces all over the country and the ACPC reporting a repayment rate of 96 percent.

Piñol earlier congratulated farmers and growers in Cordillera after setting a record of 100-percent repayment rate, which prompted the DA to expand the credit facility in the region, from the original P46 million to P100 million.

According to Piñol, the encouraging development justifies the expansion of the Easy Access Rural Credit to all provinces all over the country.

“The outstanding loan repayment rate posted by poor farmers and fishermen is both a source of pride and a vindication for me and for the officials of the Agriculture department who have long believed that the rural poor are trustworthy,” he added.