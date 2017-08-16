Fashion ‘fights’ for breast cancer awareness

There’s no special skill required to make a difference; all that’s needed is the burning desire to help. This desire is what brought six of the country’s illustrious fashion designers together to use their craft to help support a worthy cause at ICanServe Foundation’s “Fashion Can Serve” runway show on October 8 at Raffles Makati Hotel.

Proving that the business of fashion is beyond just glam and glitter, six couturiers at the top of their game—JC Buendia, Ito Curata, Cary Santiago, Vania Romoff, Mia Arcenas, and Rosenthal Tee—together with their celebrity muses and models, will showcase their creative vision and use their Holiday 2017 collections to send this year’s message of hope and raise support for the and its breast cancer awareness advocacy.

Slated within Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fashion Can Serve returns with a powerful new message for 2017: “Why We Fight.”

“Last year’s show had the theme ‘We Don’t Walk Alone,’ and the muses walked with a family member or friend who accompanied them on their journey battling the cancer,” explains foundation chairperson Libet Virata.

She adds, “Our theme this year is Why We Fight and our muses will include mother and her young child, or grandmothers and grandchild. That’s how the show differs from last year’s. We also have some supporters who walk in honor of a family member or friend who passed away.”

“Our theme emphasizes the reason why persons diagnosed with breast cancer choose to fight: They do this for their spouses, children, and grandchildren,” says foundation president Tang Singson.

Maureen Wroblewitz, the first Filipina to win Asia’s Next Top Model, is the face of Fashion Can Serve 2017. Her mother, a former ICanServe volunteer, succumbed to breast cancer, and it’s in her memory that Wroblewitz is supporting the foundation.

This year’s muses also include Margie Moran Floirendo, Gloria Diaz, Solenn Heusaff, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Katarina Rodriguez, Tootsy Angara, WynnWynn Ong, Techie Velasquez, Mila Camus, Sandy Moran, Sabrina Panlilio, and co- founder Crisann Celdran, among many others.