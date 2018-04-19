FASHION FINDS

Atc Stylist Closet
Let the pros find an outfit that’s perfect for you! Renowned celebrity stylist Kat Cruz-Villanueva and fashion icon Heart Evangelista-Escudero help you put together an amazing OOTD ensemble this summer with the ATC Stylist Closet. This month, Alabang Town Center’s activity center transforms into a fashion wonderland, teeming with apparel, shoes and accessories from leading fashion brands such as DKNY, Anne Klein, Rustan’s and others.
Check out the season’s latest styles at Alabang Town Center.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.