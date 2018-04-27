Fashion for a cause

The most enjoyable fashion show that I have watched recently is that of the Spouses Of Heads of Mission’s (SHOM) “Circle Of Styles”—a well attended fund raising event at the Marriott Hotel Ballroom for the benefit of underprivileged women and children in the Philippines. Spearheaded by SHOM President, Susan Fries—wife of Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries—together with Consuls Fortune Ledesma and Agnes Huibonhua.

Participating Ambassadors and spouses who braved the catwalk as models are Sri Lanka Ambassador Aruni Ranaraja, Ambassador Fries, Thai Ambassador Thanatip Upatising and lovely wife Bee, Austria Ambassador Madame Bita Rasoulian, Brazil Ambassador Rodrigo do Amaral Souza and charming wife Lais, Canadian Ambassador John Holmes who was well applauded for his sway and dance on the ramp, tall and good-looking Chile Ambassador Jose Miguel Capdevila and equally tall and svelte wife Veronica Foxley, Colombian Ambassador Victor Hugo Jaramillo, Czech Republic Jaroslav Olsa, Danish Ambassador Jan Christensen, Greek Ambassador Nikos Kaimenakis and Hungarian Ambassador Jizseg Bencze.

With such scenes on the runway, other notable envoys who showed support were Indian Ambassador Jaideep Mazumdar with wife Madame Parvati, Israeli Ambassador Effie Ben Matityau and wife Lizia Lu, Malaysian Ambassador Dato Raszlan Abdul Rashid, Netherlands Ambassador Madame Marion Derckx who looked like a professional model, Pakistan Ambassador Dr. Aman Rashid and Madame Shamaila Aman, Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev, US Ambassador Sung Yong Kim who received thundering applause, Venezuela Ambassador Madame Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez and Vietnam Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan and Madame Vu Tam Dan. Other models were Madame Wang Qi of the European Union, Madame Mariza Arciniega of Mexico and Madame Laura Sion of Romania.

All of them wore outfits courtesy of Rustan’s. Surprise of the evening were appearances on the ramp by top businessmen and celebrities Senator Bam Aquino, my favorite emcee/host Johnny Litton who was also a well applauded model, Cats Motors’ Felix Ang and Rustan’s top honcho Donnie Tantoco. There was also a kid’s portion, who were the children of the diplomats and their friends.

We missed Singapore Ambassador Madame Kok Li Peng and Panama Ambassador Rolando Guevara on the ramp but they both chose to stay with the cheering crowd and brought their whistles to give applause to their colleagues who were modeling and sashaying. To keep up the festive atmosphere, a raffle was held after models tool their final bow. Generous prizes including airline tickets from both Turkish Airlines were awarded to the lucky winners.

It was such a fun show for a cause. Congratulations to the organizers and participants. We look forward to another fun event like this one. Bravo!