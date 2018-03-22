FASHION FORWARD

The Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival

On its eighth year, the Manila Fashion Festival, now rebranded the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival, revs up for another exciting season with a more dynamic roster of designers and a new partner. Panasonic, with its branding shift to lifestyle, will provide an upgraded and even better fashion experience, merging high tech and high fashion to present a truly unforgettable show.

Catch the fashion festival on April 10 to 13, at The Marquee Tent, Edsa Shangri-La Manila. Register at www.manilafashionfest.com/registration.