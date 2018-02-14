Fashion has gone to the dogs!

Style houses release adorable and auspicious collections for Chinese New Year

“Who let the dogs out? (Woof, woof, woof, woof),” says the catchy intro and chorus of the Baha Men song released in 2000.

Whether the lyrics make sense or not, the song remains the most popular tune about dogs to this day. As man’s best friend, dogs are said to be the most loyal and most reliable pets in the universe—and this year is their year.

But of course, fashion is not to be let out in celebrating the Chinese calendar’s Year of the Earth Dog, with style houses curating adorable designs for the special holiday. And let’s all hope, as we let the dogs out on our clothes and accessories that they truly bring us luck.

Bark from head to toe

From the house of Tory Burch, most apt to ring in the Chinese New Year is red Jane Dress. Made from stretch suiting and fully lined in smooth georgette, it features a tiered skirt that kicks out at the hem with a ruffle that sways with every step. Feminine and flattering, it comes with a waist-whittling tie belt to complete the stylish look.

To complement the dress is the Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag made of diamond-stitched leather, with removable tassle and a strap that can be worn short or long, and ladylike quilting and chains for a pulled-together look.

For footwear, an effortless alternative to heels is the Lucia Flat, which comes in an elongating pointed-toes silhouette made from supple suede. There is also the streamlined Rosalind Metallic Embellished Ballet Flat, which comes in silver leather with faceted crystals, pointed toe and sealed with a double bow.

Cozy knits, the Barkley Sweater and Barkley Sweatshirt can be paired with tailored pants or denims.

For fun accessories, there’s the Dachshund’s small leather goods that come in multiple tones of patent leather. Designed with lots of pockets, they are perfect for keeping essentials well organized.

Charmed by pretty pooches

In keeping with the Year of the Dog, Thomas Sabo presents a limited edition of animal charms of 925 sterling silver characterized by man’s best friend.

With details in cold enamel and sparkling zirconia, the designs symbolize the virtues dogs are known for, like loyalty and friendship.

Charms are believed to protect and bring in luck for the wearer, like the Charm Club Coin that can be individually engraved with one’s Chinese zodiac.