FASHION POWER

Michael Kors

Chinese actress Yang Mi is now the new proud ambassador of Michael Kors. Yang Mi and Michael Kors have enjoyed a special relationship that spans years. Yang Mi was the star of Michael Kors Young series events: 2015’s Young China in Beijing and 2016’s Young Power event in Shanghai. She also donned a custom Michael Kors Collection gown for Vogue’s Met Gala earlier this year. Solidifying their powerful partnership, this fall, Michael Kors collaborated with the young style icon in the making of the exclusive Mercer handbag.

“Yang Mi is the perfect combination of smart and chic,” says Michael Kors. “We’re happy to welcome her to the Michael Kors family.” Yang Mi is a veritable superstar in China, with a 70 plus million following on the Chinese social media site, Weibo. Her beautiful face and figure have also graced the cover of numerous fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Grazia, and L’Officiel in China.

“Yang Mi is one of the most influential trendsetters in China right now,” says John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Michael Kors. “People love when she wears Michael Kors, and we’re excited to continue our relationship with her as our brand ambassador.”

Her first campaign as a brand ambassador will be Michael Kors’ The Walk, the brand’s seasonal street style campaign shot by Tommy Ton.

Michael Kors is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.