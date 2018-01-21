Fashion rallies to support press freedom from Trump

PARIS: Paris fashion stood up for press freedom Saturday with two brands linking up with the New York Times to show their unease at Donald Trump’s attacks on the media. Japanese brand Sacai and French label Etudes used slogans from the newspaper’s “The Truth is Hard” advertising campaign on their clothes in their men’s winter collections. Sacai designer Chitose Abe included all 19 lines of the declaration issued by the Times last February, to defend itself and other outlets from persistent attacks by the US president, on the back of a T-shirt and hoodie. She wore a black one herself emblazoned with the Times’ logo and the lines, “Truth. It’s more important now than ever.” Abe told AFP that her stance was not political as such “but I do think what the New York Times said is right and that’s why I wanted to collaborate and support them. “It is also about the importance of tolerance and accepting everyone… and about goodness,” she added.

AFP