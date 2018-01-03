Fashion trends for 2018

Whereas 2017 saw tassel earrings, off-shoulder tops, ripped jeans and even the so-called millennial pink, ruling catwalks and almost every lady’s wardrobe, 2018 is poised to follow a different landscape in the fashion department.

Taking cues from global clothing and accessory brands’ Spring/Summer 2018 showcases, style authorities Vogue and Glamour magazines have come up with forecasts of 2018 fashion trends that followers and observers can get excited about.

Ultra violet

Pantone, dubbed as the world-renowned authority of color, announced “ultra violet” to be the color of the year. On its website, the shade is described as “enchanting purple” and is said to offer designers “versatility of expression.”

As such, expect designers and fashion houses to release capsules in the said color. French brands Rochas and Zadig and Voltaire have already taken cue during their Spring 2018 shows.

Meanwhile, those who want to don a softer shade of ultra violet can go for lavender. New York’s Proenza Schouler, Italy’s Max Mara and celebrity-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2018 shows manifested some love for the color that is said to be this year’s answer to the millennial pink trend of 2017.

Fringe

Iconic fashion houses Alexander Wang and Dior, among many others, have included fringe in almost every piece of their collections—from dresses to shoes and even coats and accessory. Spain’s Paco Rabanne and Canada/Turkey’s Erdem (by designer Erdem Moraliolu), meanwhile, have put futuristic spin to this boho-chic trend with their use of tinsel and stringy metallic materials.

Plastics

It looks like 2018 will be all gaga for wearable and accessory made of plastic. Chanel did a PVC-themed runway show for its Spring 2018 collection, a clear collection from its boots to coats. Valentino and Celine, meanwhile, did not go shy in featuring see-through handbags that force bearers to be neat with their interiors.

Check prints

Plaids are out, checks are in. Fashion insiders are predicting check prints to dominate not only blazers and trousers, but also tops and skirts.

Oversized jewelry

Bigger is better in the jewelry department this 2018. Oversized and sculptural earrings, as well as layered necklaces are predicted trends that will transcend from runway—much like French fashion house Jacquemus’ Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection—to wardrobe.

Cycling shorts

They were the trend in ‘80s aerobics studio and the ‘90s bike circuit but cycling shorts are making a comeback in lace form as seen in Saint Laurent and Nina Ricci’s runway shows. Fenty and Agnes B have also incorporated the resurrected trend. As Vogue puts it, 2018 is also the year to tone up those thighs.

Balloon sleeves

Cycling shorts are not the only items to be resurrected this year: voluminous blouses that resemble fashion scene of 19th century are also predicted to dominate the scene. Glamour reported that Nicholas Ghesquiere of Louis Vuitton has been playing around with the silhouette for a while, and that other luxury brands like Burberry and JOUR/NÉ have now followed suit.

Dark denim

Stonewash denim, 2017’s lighter take on this classic will take a backseat according to Vogue. As seen in Tom Ford’s latest collection, denim 2018 will be all about its dark indigo hue and will be exhausted from head to toe, bra included.

Primary color blocking

Color blocking in 2018 means making use of the three primary colors—blue, red and yellow—as seen in Calvin Klein, Marni, and Oscar de la Renta’s latest runway outings. Glamour noted that with this limited collection, fashionphiles could “focus on the graphic combination of hues.” The style purveyor also noted that “the more saturated the shade, the better.”

See through materials

Taking a huge leap from the confines of bedroom, dresses made of sheer, mesh and other translucent fabrics are now taking the spotlight. London’s Molly Goddard and France’s Dior have shown that these see through materials can awe in the runway in the form of voluminous dresses or even dreamy maxi skirts. Glamour further advised the incorporation of slip dress, plain trousers and leather bustier to achieve an overall chic look.

