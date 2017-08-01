Below is a list of mayors and vice mayors who have been linked to President Rodrigo Duterte’s ongoing war on drugs.

Mayors and vice mayors killed in Duterte’s drug war

Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom, Datu Saudi, Ampatuan, Maguindanao province

Vice Mayor Bai Anida “Nhedz” Dimaukom (Samsudin’s wife)

Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera, Leyte

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog

Former and incumbent mayors and vice mayors arrested in Duterte’s drug war

Mayor Christopher Amping Cuan of Libungan, North Cotabato

Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog Eschavez

Former Mayor Mohammad Ali Abinal, Lanao del Sur

Vice Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal, Cotabato City

Former and incumbent mayors and vice mayors who are on Duterte’s drug list

Luzon

Mayor Reynaldo Flores – Naguilian, La Union

Mayor Dante Garcia – Tubao, La Union

Mayor Martin De Guzman – Bauang, La Union

Mayor Marjorie Apel Salazar – Lasam, Cagayan

Mayor Goto Violago – San Rafael, Bulacan

Mayor Marino Morales – Mabalacat, Pampanga

Mayor Felix Castillo – Langiden, Abra

Ex-Mayor Eufronio Eriguel – Agoo, La Union

Mayor Jesus Celeste alias “Boying” – Bolinao, Pangasinan

Mayor Jose “Pepe” Miranda – Santiago City, Isabela

Mayor Vicente Amante – San Pablo City, Laguna

Mayor Ryan Dolor – Bauan, Batangas

Vice Mayor Edgardo Trinidad – El Nido, Palawan

Visayas

Mayor Alex Centena – Calinog, Iloilo

Mayor Julius Ronald Pacificador – Hamtic, Antique

Mayor Jed Mabilog – Iloilo City

Mayor Sigfredo Betita – Carles, Iloilo

Mayor Mariano Malones – Maasin, Iloilo

Ex-Mayor Michael Rama – Cebu City

Mayor Hector Ong – Laoang, Northern Samar

Mayor Rolando Espinosa – Albuera, Samar

Mayor Beda Canamaque – Basay, Negros Oriental

Ex-Mayor Madeline Ong – Laoang, Northern Samar

Vice Mayor Francis Ansing Amboy – Maasin, Iloilo

Fralz Sabalones – San Fernando, Cebu

Antonio Pesina – Iloilo City

Erwin “Tongtong” Plagata – Iloilo City

Mindanao

Ex-Mayor Abubakar Abdukarim Afdal – Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur

Mayor Gamar Ahay Janihim – Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte

David Navarro – Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur

Bobby Alingan – Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte

Yusofa Monder Bugong Ramin – Iligan City, Lanao del Norte

Jessie Aguilera – Alegria, Surigao del Norte

Mayor Fahad Salic – Marawi City

Mayor Mohammad Ali Abenal – Marantao, Lanao del Sur

Jamal Dadayan – Buadiposo-Buntong, Lanao del Sur

Sabdullah Macabago – Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur

Muslim Aline Macadatu – Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur

Rasul Sangki – Ampatuan, Maguindanao

Montaser Sabal – Talitay, Maguindanao

Vicman Montawal – Datu Montawal, Maguindanao

Samsudin Dimaukom – Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao

Norodin Salasal – Datu Salibo, Maguindanao

Ex-Mayor Benahar Tulawie – Talipao, Sulu

Reynaldo Parojinog – Ozamiz City

Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog Echavez – Ozamiz City

Mayor Omar Solitario Ali – Marawi City

Vice Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal – Talitay, Magundanao

Otto Montawal – Datu Montawal, Maguindanao

Nida Dimagkon – Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao

Arafat Salic – Marawi City

Rasmiyah Macabago – Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur

Brief backround on mayors killed in Duterte’s drug war

Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town was killed in the “armed engagement” between his group and law enforcers in Barangay Old Bulatukan at about 4:30 a.m on October 28, 2016. Nine people were killed, including his wife Anida, who was also the vice mayor of the town.

The suspects were on board two vehicles and a police car escort when flagged down at a checkpoint by Region 12 anti-illegal drugs group police team but instead of stopping, the group allegedly opened fire at the lawmen, triggering a firefight.

Supt. Bernard Tayong said police have received information that Dimaukom’s group was to transport huge stocks of shabu to Maguindanao and Cotabato City from Davao.

He is the first local executive on the drug list to be killed.Last September, Dimaukom surrendered to the Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa, denying public pronouncements of the President that he was involved in the illegal drug trade in the country.

Despite his surrender, the police raided his house in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, but operatives did not find any evidence against him in connection with illegal drugs.

Dimaukom is also known as “Mayor Pink,” having shown fondness for pink, painting his big house and buildings in his hometown pink, including a huge mosque in Maguindanao.

Rolando Espinosa, the mayor of Albuera town in the central island of Leyte, and his son were accused of drug trafficking in August 2016.

Mayor Espinosa then surrendered to the national police chief, saying he feared for his life, and was arrested last month.

But early Saturday morning of November 5, Espinosa was killed in his cell in the provincial jail after the police claimed that he shot at officers during a search for illegal firearms.

His son Kerwin was accused of controlling the narcotics trade in the Albuera region.

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog, and several others were killed during a simultaneous raid of the Parojinog residences and farm in Ozamiz City last July 30.

Also killed were Parojinog’s wife, Susan; his brother, board member Octavio, two alleged crew of a local television station, police here said.

A separate report by the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office said 12, including the mayor, were killed.

The mayor’s daughter, Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog Eschavez, and son, Reynaldo Jr., were also arrested, and now in the custody of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame.

Brief background on mayors and vice mayors arrested in Duterte’s drug war

Christopher, Amping Cuan, the mayor of Libungan town, was arrested in anti-drug operations last October 29, 2016 with a cache of firearms and ammunition a day after the killing of Maguindanao Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom.

Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog is the daughter of the slain Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog. His father admitted that she is in a relationship with New Bilibid Prisons inmate Herbert “Ampang” Colangco whom President Duterte has tagged as belonging to the drug trade.

Former Mayor Mohammad Ali Abinal of Lanao del Sur was arrested by police and military operatives in an operation last August 5, 2016. They recovered firearms and shabu from his house.

Vice Mayor Abdul Wahab Sabal of Talitay town was arrested in Awang airport in Cotabato last September 8, 2016. He was served with arrest warrants by the Police Anti-Illegal Drug Group (AIDG).

Brief background on former and current mayors and vice mayors on Duterte’s drug list

Former Sulu mayor Benhajar Tulawie who was in President Duterte’s list of government officials connected to the drug trade had died years ago on April 14, 2014 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig.

Mayor Mariano Malones of Maasin town, one of the three mayors in Iloilo province who was named by President Rodrigo Duterte as an alleged drug protector, surrendered his three firearms, which licenses already expired.

Vice Mayor Francis Amboy was also linked by President Duterte as one of the drug protectors in Iloilo. According to Inspector Menrico Candaliza, there was one firearm—a .45-cal. pistol—registered under Amboy’s name.

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he was dumbfounded when he learned that he was among the drug coddlers named by President Rodrigo Duterte. While he was hurt by the accusations, he said he is willing to undergo a probe to prove his innocence while continuing his support for Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

La Union Mayor Reynaldo Flores named former congressman Thomas Dumpit Jr. as the mastermind of a “shabu” laboratory in Bimmotobot village in La Union that was raided by the police in 2008.

Mayor Dante Garcia, one of the four alleged “narco-politicians” from La Union, denied Duterte’s charge and said he even supported the President’s election campaign.

Mayor Martin de Guzman of Bauang town was named by Duterte as one of the narco-politicians in La Union. De Guzman declined to give statements to The Manila Times.

Mayor Cipriano “Goto” Violago of San Rafael, Bulacan and Former Surigao del Sur Mayor Rasmiya Macabagos went to Camp Crame in Quezon City to defend themselves from the accusations that they were protectors of drugs.

Cagayan mayor Marjorie Salazar was very emotional upon learning that her name was on Duterte’s drug list, and planned to meet the President personally.

Maguing Mayor Mamaulan Abinal Molok, Former Mayor Mohammadali Abinal of Marantao, Lanao del Sur and Mayor Rasul Sangki of Ampatuan, Maguindanao surrendered to the CIDG to give their statements regarding the accusations that they are “drug protectors”.

Mayor Marino Morales of Mabalacat city relinquished his post after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) served last June 19 a cease and desist order (CDO) in connection to his disqualification in the last mayoralty race.

Former Mayor Joseph “Pepe” Miranda is serving the maximum 15 years sentence at the NBP after the court convicted him as the mastermind in the frustrated murder of Reward Alvarez, younger brother of former senator Heherson Alvarez.

Former San Pablo City Mayor Vicente Amante’s brother was killed in a roadside ambush on Thursday afternoon along Barangay Del Remedio in San Pablo City, Laguna.

Former El Nido Vice Mayor Edgardo Trinidad surrendered to the Palawan provincial police on Sunday night following his inclusion on the list of incumbent and former local officials allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Calinog Mayor Alex Centena of Iloilo who was linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade admitted Sunday that he once met with an alleged drug lord in 2013. He said that suspected drug lord Melvin “Boyet” Odicta, Sr. talked to him about plans of opening a restaurant in his city.

Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of Iloilo City called for a speedy probe regarding his alleged link to the drug trade, saying his life was in danger.

Mayor Sigfredo Betita of Carles, Iloilo admitted that alleged drug lord Melvin “Boyet” Odicta, Sr. is his distant relative.

Incumbent Laoang, Northern Samar mayor Hector Ong and his wife Ex-Mayor Madeleine Mendoza-Ong denied that they are involved in illegal drugs, saying that they are willing to submit themselves to police investigation.

Mayor Beda Cañamaque of Basay, Negros Oriental admitted that his family has been hit hard by the drug trade link allegations and one of his children has refused to show up at school due to humiliation.

Cebu Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones’ brother Franz Sabalones surrendered to Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa last year after President Rodrigo Duterte named his brother as a drug protector. He confessed that he is a drug lord operating in Central Visayas and tagged several policemen as his protectors.

Former Mayor Abubakar Abdul Karim Afdal, one of the public officials tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte, had abandoned his home in Labangan, Zamboanga City several years ago.

Mayor David Navarro of Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur surrendered and turned in his firearms to the police in his region.

Fahad “Pre” Salic and his brother Omar “Solitario” Ali, both former mayors of Marawi, sent letters to Duterte appealing to revalidate his list of alleged protectors of drug traders.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Arafat Salic, Solitario’s son, was also named by Duterte as a “drug protector”. He was set to surrender pending his request for “security assistance.”

Former Pantar Mayor Malik “Bobby” Alingan’s family said they were surprised over the appearance of his name on Duterte’s drug list. Alingan went to Manila with his lawyers to try to clear his name, his son Pao said.

Dr. Jessie Aguilera, a former town mayor accused by President Duterte of engaging in the narcotics trade, is actually a public doctor campaigning for the prevention of illegal drug use. She served as mayor of Alegria, Surigao del Sur from 1998 to 2007, and has since been the head health officer of neighboring Mainit town.

Ampatuan Mayor Rasul Sangki was served with search warrants by police authorities for being a suspect of drug coddling.

However, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) ambushed the law enforcers who were supposed to serve the warrants. RJ CARBONELL

