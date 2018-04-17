Fast Facts on Pulitzer Prize

REUTERS reporter Manuel “Manny” Mogato and two of his colleagues bagged the Pulitzer Prize for “International Reporting” for their “relentless reporting” on President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Two other Filipinos have won the prestigious award.

Find out who and know other fast facts about the Pulitzer.

* Named after newspaper publisher and activist Joseph Pulitzer.

* Award focuses on excellence in the fields of journalism, literature, and art.

* The first awards were given in 1917, during the First World War.

* Three Filipinos have been awarded the Pulitzer: Carlos P. Romulo (Correspondence Prize, 1942), Jose Antonio Vargas (Breaking News Reporting as part of the staff of The Washington Post, 2008), and Manuel Mogato.

Categories for the Pulitzer Prize in Journalism



* Public Service – For a distinguished example of meritorious public service by a newspaper, magazine or news site through the use of its journalistic resources, including the use of stories, editorials, cartoons, photographs, graphics, videos, databases, multimedia or interactive presentations or other visual material. (most recent winners: The New York Times and The New Yorker, on the exposé of the sexual predators in the world of Hollywood)

* Breaking News Reporting – For a distinguished example of local, state or national reporting of breaking news that, as quickly as possible, captures events accurately as they occur, and, as time passes, illuminates, provides context and expands upon the initial coverage. (most recent winners: staff of The Press Democrat, on the coverage of the wildfires in Santa Rosa and Sonoma Counties in California)

* Investigative Reporting – For a distinguished example of investigative reporting, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winners: staff of The Washington Post, on investigating a senatorial candidate in Alabama regarding sexual assault allegations)

* Explanatory Reporting – For a distinguished example of explanatory reporting that illuminates a significant and complex subject, demonstrating mastery of the subject, lucid writing and clear presentation, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winners: staffs of The Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network, for clear and timely reporting on the perspectives and consequences on US President Donald Trump’s pledge to build a border wall between the US and Mexico)

* Local Reporting – For a distinguished example of explanatory reporting that illuminates a significant and complex subject, demonstrating mastery of the subject, lucid writing and clear presentation, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winners: staff of The Cincinatti Enquirer on the documentation of Cincinatti, Ohio’s heroin epidemic)

* National Reporting – For a distinguished example of reporting on national affairs, using any available journalistic tool (most recent winners: staffs of The New York Times and The Washington Post, on the coverage of the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections)

* International Reporting – For a distinguished example of reporting on international affairs, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winners: Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew RC Marshall, and Filipino Manuel Mogato, on President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial war on drugs)

* Feature Writing – For distinguished feature writing giving prime consideration to quality of writing, originality and concision, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winner: GQ freelance reporter Rachel Kaadzi Ghanash, on the profile of Charleston, South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof)

* Commentary – For distinguished commentary, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winner: John Archibald of the Alabama Media Group, over the corruption in state politics, women empowerment, and calling out hypocrisy)

* Criticism – For distinguished criticism, using any available journalistic tool. (most recent winner: Andie Dominick of The Des Moines Register, on the state of Iowa’s privatization of Medicaid)

Editorial Cartooning – For a distinguished cartoon or portfolio of cartoons, characterized by originality, editorial effectiveness, quality of drawing and pictorial effect, published as a still drawing, animation or both. (most recent winners: Jake Halpern and Michael Sloan, regarding the real-life family struggles of refugee families)

* Breaking News Photography – For a distinguished example of breaking news photography in black and white or color, which may consist of a photograph or photographs. (most recent winner: Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, which showed a car attack during a racist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia)

* Feature Photography – For a distinguished example of feature photography in black and white or color, which may consist of a photograph or photographs. (most recent winners: Photography Staff from Reuters, on the plight of Rohingya refugees in Myanmar)

Public service awardees are given a gold medal, while US$15,000 is given to the winners in the other categories.

ARIC JOHN SY CUA