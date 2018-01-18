FAST & FURIOUS FASHION

Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS recently partnered up with the motorsport Formula E, the electric street racing series, as the official apparel partner. The bold and fashion-forward line builds on the brand’s DNA of innovation and longstanding connection with the motorsport. To celebrate this new collaboration, singer/actor Aaron Kwok and brand ambassador Nico Rosberg joined media and guests at the exclusive launch, which also kicked off the new Formula E racing season.

HUGO BOSS is located at City of Dreams, Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La East Wing, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu and 158 Designer’s Blvd. Newport Mall.