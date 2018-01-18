FAST & FURIOUS FASHION

Thursday, January 18, 2018
    Hugo Boss
    HUGO BOSS recently partnered up with the motorsport Formula E, the electric street racing series, as the official apparel partner. The bold and fashion-forward line builds on the brand’s DNA of innovation and longstanding connection with the motorsport. To celebrate this new collaboration, singer/actor Aaron Kwok and brand ambassador Nico Rosberg joined media and guests at the exclusive launch, which also kicked off the new Formula E racing season.

    HUGO BOSS is located at City of Dreams, Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La East Wing, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu and 158 Designer’s Blvd. Newport Mall.

