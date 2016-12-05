Monday, December 5, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Fast Times wins 5th ‘Best Motoring Section’ award, elevated to Hall of Fame
    16TH HENRY FORD AWARDS

    Fast Times wins 5th ‘Best Motoring Section’ award, elevated to Hall of Fame

    0
    By on Fast Times

    trophy-120161206For the fifth time in the last six years, The Manila Times’ Fast Times has bagged the ‘Best Motoring Section’ trophy of the Henry Ford Awards. Organized by Ford Philippines, the annual HFA seeks to recognize the best output among automotive journalists in the country.

    Fast Times—which also won the award in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015—has now been elevated to the HFA’s Hall of Fame. This means it won’t be eligible for the same accolade next year.

    “All national broadsheet automotive sections were automatically eligible for the competition,” Ford Philippines said in a statement. “They were judged based on content, relevance, consistency and layout quality.”

    Fast Times won the award under the leadership of former editor Anjo Perez. New and returning editor Vernon B. Sarne received the trophy for The Manila Times.

    “It’s an honor each year to recognize our friends from the media for their professional and creative delivery of meaningful journalism,” said Ford Philippines managing director Lance Mosley. “The Henry Ford Awards is a great way to highlight the contribution of journalism and its role to the motoring industry.”

    According to the organizers, a total of 204 entries from print, online and broadcast media were submitted for the 2016 edition of the HFA.
    trophy-220161206
    Among the individual winners were Fast Times writers Niky Tamayo (who won the Automotive Print Feature award for Top Gear Philippines) and Vince Pornelos (who got cited in the Automotive Road Safety Feature category for Autoindustriya.com).

    The panel of judges for the 2016 Henry Ford Awards included Dr. Francine Racho (vice dean, School of Communications, University of Asia and the Pacific); Dr. Severino Sarmenta Jr. (chair, Department of Communication, Ateneo de Manila University); Dr. Elena Pernia (dean, College of Mass Communication, University of the Philippines-Diliman); Gary Mariano (chair, Department of Communication, De La Salle University-Manila); Mark Brian Nicdao (internal communications manager, Shell Philippines); Ron Castro (former managing director, Goodyear Philippines); Nick Tuason (managing director and editor, Digital Photographer Philippines); Michael Sicam (executive creative director, Ogilvy & Mather); Jayvee Fernandez (social media head, Manila Bulletin); Nico Faustino (TV director and producer); and Mosley.

    Here is the complete list of winners at the 2016 HFA:

    Regular Categories
    Automotive Print Feature
    Niky Tamayo, Top Gear Philippines

    Automotive Column
    Aris Ilagan, Top Gear Philippines

    Automotive Online Feature
    Paulo Subido, TopGear.com.ph

    Automotive Blog
    James Deakin, JamesDeakin.ph

    Automotive Lifestyle Feature
    Paul John Caña, Forbes Philippines

    Published Photograph
    Alfred Mendoza, Top Gear Philippines

    Automotive Road Safety Feature
    Vince Pornelos, Autoindustriya.com

    Automotive Green Feature
    Ruby Shaira Panela, Rappler

    Smart Technology Feature
    Steven Edward Yu, Malaya

    Automotive Video Feature
    Ray Gonzales, TopGear.com.ph

    Special Categories
    Ford Automotive Feature
    Ulysses Ang, Philippine Star

    Ford Automotive Video Feature
    Drive, CNN Philippines

    Ford Published Photograph
    Jerel Fajardo, C!

    Ford ‘Go Further’ Feature
    Ronald de los Reyes, Business Mirror

    Best Automotive Broadsheet Section
    Fast Times, The Manila Times

    Share.
    loading...

    Leave A Reply