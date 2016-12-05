Fast Times wins 5th ‘Best Motoring Section’ award, elevated to Hall of Fame

For the fifth time in the last six years, The Manila Times’ Fast Times has bagged the ‘Best Motoring Section’ trophy of the Henry Ford Awards. Organized by Ford Philippines, the annual HFA seeks to recognize the best output among automotive journalists in the country.
Fast Times—which also won the award in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015—has now been elevated to the HFA’s Hall of Fame. This means it won’t be eligible for the same accolade next year.
“All national broadsheet automotive sections were automatically eligible for the competition,” Ford Philippines said in a statement. “They were judged based on content, relevance, consistency and layout quality.”
Fast Times won the award under the leadership of former editor Anjo Perez. New and returning editor Vernon B. Sarne received the trophy for The Manila Times.
“It’s an honor each year to recognize our friends from the media for their professional and creative delivery of meaningful journalism,” said Ford Philippines managing director Lance Mosley. “The Henry Ford Awards is a great way to highlight the contribution of journalism and its role to the motoring industry.”
According to the organizers, a total of 204 entries from print, online and broadcast media were submitted for the 2016 edition of the HFA.
Among the individual winners were Fast Times writers Niky Tamayo (who won the Automotive Print Feature award for Top Gear Philippines) and Vince Pornelos (who got cited in the Automotive Road Safety Feature category for Autoindustriya.com).
The panel of judges for the 2016 Henry Ford Awards included Dr. Francine Racho (vice dean, School of Communications, University of Asia and the Pacific); Dr. Severino Sarmenta Jr. (chair, Department of Communication, Ateneo de Manila University); Dr. Elena Pernia (dean, College of Mass Communication, University of the Philippines-Diliman); Gary Mariano (chair, Department of Communication, De La Salle University-Manila); Mark Brian Nicdao (internal communications manager, Shell Philippines); Ron Castro (former managing director, Goodyear Philippines); Nick Tuason (managing director and editor, Digital Photographer Philippines); Michael Sicam (executive creative director, Ogilvy & Mather); Jayvee Fernandez (social media head, Manila Bulletin); Nico Faustino (TV director and producer); and Mosley.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2016 HFA:
Regular Categories
Automotive Print Feature
Niky Tamayo, Top Gear Philippines
Automotive Column
Aris Ilagan, Top Gear Philippines
Automotive Online Feature
Paulo Subido, TopGear.com.ph
Automotive Blog
James Deakin, JamesDeakin.ph
Automotive Lifestyle Feature
Paul John Caña, Forbes Philippines
Published Photograph
Alfred Mendoza, Top Gear Philippines
Automotive Road Safety Feature
Vince Pornelos, Autoindustriya.com
Automotive Green Feature
Ruby Shaira Panela, Rappler
Smart Technology Feature
Steven Edward Yu, Malaya
Automotive Video Feature
Ray Gonzales, TopGear.com.ph
Special Categories
Ford Automotive Feature
Ulysses Ang, Philippine Star
Ford Automotive Video Feature
Drive, CNN Philippines
Ford Published Photograph
Jerel Fajardo, C!
Ford ‘Go Further’ Feature
Ronald de los Reyes, Business Mirror
Best Automotive Broadsheet Section
Fast Times, The Manila Times