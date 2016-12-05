Fast Times wins 5th ‘Best Motoring Section’ award, elevated to Hall of Fame

For the fifth time in the last six years, The Manila Times’ Fast Times has bagged the ‘Best Motoring Section’ trophy of the Henry Ford Awards. Organized by Ford Philippines, the annual HFA seeks to recognize the best output among automotive journalists in the country.

Fast Times—which also won the award in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015—has now been elevated to the HFA’s Hall of Fame. This means it won’t be eligible for the same accolade next year.

“All national broadsheet automotive sections were automatically eligible for the competition,” Ford Philippines said in a statement. “They were judged based on content, relevance, consistency and layout quality.”

Fast Times won the award under the leadership of former editor Anjo Perez. New and returning editor Vernon B. Sarne received the trophy for The Manila Times.

“It’s an honor each year to recognize our friends from the media for their professional and creative delivery of meaningful journalism,” said Ford Philippines managing director Lance Mosley. “The Henry Ford Awards is a great way to highlight the contribution of journalism and its role to the motoring industry.”

According to the organizers, a total of 204 entries from print, online and broadcast media were submitted for the 2016 edition of the HFA.



Among the individual winners were Fast Times writers Niky Tamayo (who won the Automotive Print Feature award for Top Gear Philippines) and Vince Pornelos (who got cited in the Automotive Road Safety Feature category for Autoindustriya.com).

The panel of judges for the 2016 Henry Ford Awards included Dr. Francine Racho (vice dean, School of Communications, University of Asia and the Pacific); Dr. Severino Sarmenta Jr. (chair, Department of Communication, Ateneo de Manila University); Dr. Elena Pernia (dean, College of Mass Communication, University of the Philippines-Diliman); Gary Mariano (chair, Department of Communication, De La Salle University-Manila); Mark Brian Nicdao (internal communications manager, Shell Philippines); Ron Castro (former managing director, Goodyear Philippines); Nick Tuason (managing director and editor, Digital Photographer Philippines); Michael Sicam (executive creative director, Ogilvy & Mather); Jayvee Fernandez (social media head, Manila Bulletin); Nico Faustino (TV director and producer); and Mosley.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2016 HFA:

Regular Categories

Automotive Print Feature

Niky Tamayo, Top Gear Philippines

Automotive Column

Aris Ilagan, Top Gear Philippines

Automotive Online Feature

Paulo Subido, TopGear.com.ph

Automotive Blog

James Deakin, JamesDeakin.ph

Automotive Lifestyle Feature

Paul John Caña, Forbes Philippines

Published Photograph

Alfred Mendoza, Top Gear Philippines

Automotive Road Safety Feature

Vince Pornelos, Autoindustriya.com

Automotive Green Feature

Ruby Shaira Panela, Rappler

Smart Technology Feature

Steven Edward Yu, Malaya

Automotive Video Feature

Ray Gonzales, TopGear.com.ph

Special Categories

Ford Automotive Feature

Ulysses Ang, Philippine Star

Ford Automotive Video Feature

Drive, CNN Philippines

Ford Published Photograph

Jerel Fajardo, C!

Ford ‘Go Further’ Feature

Ronald de los Reyes, Business Mirror

Best Automotive Broadsheet Section

Fast Times, The Manila Times