‘Fast-track Sereno impeachment’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte called on Congress on Monday to “fast-track” the impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, saying the magistrate was “bad for the Philippines” and should be kicked out of the Supreme Court.

Duterte made the remarks in a news conference in Davao City before flying to China, visibly irked after Sereno earlier in the day said the President should “explain” why he allowed Solicitor General Jose Calida to question her appointment before the Supreme Court through a quo warranto petition.

“I will see to [it]and after that I will request Congress, [to]go into the impeachment right away. The two entities can hear it simultaneously. They (Supreme Court) can proceed with the quo warranto [petition],” Duterte told reporters.

“I would [like]to ask Speaker [Pantaleon Alvarez] now, kindly fast-track the impeachment. She is bad for the Philippines,” Duterte said.

Sereno was appointed chief justice by Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino 3rd, in 2012 after the impeachment trial that unseated the late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

Sereno, the youngest to be appointed chief justice, was forced by her colleagues to go on indefinite leave in March amid her impeachment woes.

‘I am your enemy’

Duterte pointed out that he had long denied any hand in the impeachment complaint against Sereno, which was filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon and approved by the House justice committee last month.

“Count me in and I will egg Calida to do his best. I will personally oversee [it]against you. I already told you that I did not have a hand. You talk a lot, [now]I will hit you,” Duterte said.

“I will help any investigator. So, I am putting you on notice that I am your enemy and you have to be out of the Supreme Court,” he added.

The impeachment complaint accuses Sereno of 11 acts of culpable violation of the Constitution, nine acts of betrayal of public trust, four acts of other high crimes and three acts of corruption.

Sereno is said to have failed to submit a complete set of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) as required by the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens judiciary appointees.

She is also accused of manipulating the screening process for court appointees, including undermining the appointment of Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza.

The House justice panel is drafting the articles of impeachment against the chief justice, which will be submitted to the plenary for approval.

If approved, the articles of impeachment will be submitted to the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court, to try Sereno.

Sereno getting special treatment

The separate quo warranto petition, filed by the Solicitor General in March, seeks to unseat Sereno by questioning her lack of qualification, also for her failure to file her SALNs.

The high court will hold oral arguments on the quo warranto petition today, April 10.

Duterte said Sereno was getting “special treatment,” unlike other government officials who were booted out of office for failing to file their SALNs.

“[There was a] fellow who was not able to file a Statement of Assets and Liabilities, a poor fellow. Son of a b***h you removed [the person]from the position. This woman (Sereno), she earned money, attorney’s fees collected from the government, why the special treatment?” Duterte said.

Explain

Earlier on Monday, Sereno urged Duterte to explain why Calida filed the “unconstitutional” quo warranto case.

Sereno said: “Mr. President, if you have no hand in this, why did Solicitor General Jose Calida, who reports to you, file the quo warranto?”

“Surely, you must explain this unconstitutional act,” Sereno told a gathering in Quezon City organized by the Movement Against Tyranny.

Sereno hinted that there was an “unseen hand” pushing for her impeachment.

“Hindi po maitatangging may kamay na gumagalaw dito. (It cannot be denied that there is a hand moving behind the scenes),” she said.

The chief justice also branded Calida’s efforts to support the impeachment case against her as “the height of its absurdity” as the solicitor general was trying to gather 30-year-old records.

She quipped that the solicitor general should also look for her high school records.

“This is absurd because one of the top government lawyers is focusing on my records from when I was only 30 years old. I’m already 57 years old. Why don’t you look at my high school records?”

She also denied allegations that she had led a pompous lifestyle and acquired ill-gotten wealth.

“What are they saying, that I’m extravagant? I am a simple person. Who has a lot of cars, including a sports car?

Not me. Will I have anything to hide as a temporary assistant professor in UP with a salary of P6,000?” she said.

Sereno also talked about her spat with Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, her rival for the chief justice post.

“I will never forgive you for accepting the Chief Justice-ship,” Sereno quoted de Castro as saying.

Bersamin junks plea

Ahead of the quo warranto hearing, Supreme Court Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin junked the plea of Sereno for his inhibition, along with four justices.

In a six-page draft resolution circulated by Bersamin before the court en banc last Friday, Bersamin said he had no hatred against Sereno and that his testimony before the impeachment proceedings at the House justice committee was purely professional.

Bersamin also said there was no merit to the plea of Sereno.

The Manila Times reported on Monday that all five justices who were asked by Sereno to inhibit for alleged bias against her had decided to deny her request.

These are Associate Justices de Castro, Jardeleza and Bersamin, as well as Diosdado Peralta and Noel Tijam.

“Justice Bersamin’s appearance at the inquiry conducted by the Committee on Justice was upon the invitation of the House of Representatives. He appeared thereat only out of deference to the House of Representatives whose constitutional duty to investigate the impeachment complaint filed against the respondent could not be doubted. His appearance was with the prior consent of the Supreme Court En Banc. He harbored no ill will or malice towards her in doing so,” the draft resolution stated.

WITH GLEE JALEA AND JOMAR CANLAS