Faster LRT 1 trains seen

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 is expected to run faster trains beginning “probably in the second quarter” of the year, from 40 kilometer per hour to 60 kph, according to its operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC).

LRT 1 plies the Monumento (Caloocan City)-Baclaran (Pasay City)-Monumento route.

“What we are concentrating on is increasing the speed. That may be an improvement in the future, from 40 kph to 60 kph,” LRMC Chief Operating Officer Rodolfo Chansuyco said on Friday.

According to Chansuyco, the LRMC has a quality team to certify that all standards will be met before the trains will begin operating at 60 kph.

“We need to ensure that they can run at 60 kph,” he said.

The LRMC announced that the construction of its P64.9-billion Baclaran to Bacoor (Cavite) extension will begin in the middle of 2018.

“We have signed an EPC [engineering, procurement, and construction] contract with Bouygues… We can [start]by the middle of this year,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Alfonso said.

The project involves the construction of 11 stations between Baclaran and Bacoor.

It is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2021 and will accommodate 410,000 passengers a day.

Alfonso said the LRMC is in continuous discussions with the government on how to implement a pending fare hike, which was stated under their concession agreement.

The LRMC earlier proposed that the government subsidize the P300-million fare increase instead of passing the burden to commuters.

Meanwhile, it said it served an average of 435,000 commuters daily in 2017, up by six percent from the 410,000 in 2016.

It hit the highest ridership of 577,585 on December 1, 2017.

The LRMC is a joint venture of the Metro Pacific Light Rail Corporation, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporatio and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings PTE Ltd.