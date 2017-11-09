Faster, stronger Ancajas in third title defense, says trainer

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas’ trainer and manager Joven Jimenez said his boxer is 95 percent ready for his third title defense against hometown bet Jamie Conlan on November 18 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland.

Jimenez, whose team leaves Manila today for London, said Ancajas is all pumped up for his fight against the unbeaten Conlan, the elder brother of former Olympian Michael Conlan.

“As far as Jerwin’s preparation and condition is concerned, everything is okay. We’re going to see a faster and stronger Jerwin in Belfast,” Jimenez told The Manila Times.

“Three weeks after his victory in Brisbane, Jerwin quickly started his training last July in Cavite,” he added.

Ancajas is coming off a spectacular seventh round technical knockout win against Japanese Teiru Kinoshita in his second title defense last July 2 in Brisbane, Australia. He decimated his Japanese challenger with body shots to retain his belt.

Ancajas (27-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts) said fighting the 31-year-old Conlan (19-0 with 11 knockouts) in his hometown did not bother him.

“I know the Irish fans are very wild but my mindset coming to that fight is to focus on my opponent. I did this before when I fought twice in China and emerged as a winner,” said Ancajas, referring to his fight in 2012 against Runlong Xu via technical knockout and in 2011 against Jing Xiang via unanimous decision.

Ancajas added that he focused on developing his endurance, speed and strength for the upcoming bout.

“The longer the fight goes on, I think he (Conlan) will be more dangerous. But I believe he’s not that durable based on his previous bouts.”

Conlan is coming from a split decision win against Nicaraguan Yader Cardoza to capture the vacant World Boxing Council International silver super flyweight belt last March 10 also in Belfast.

JOSEF T. RAMOS