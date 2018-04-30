Fatalities pile up every week in Marilaque

There was a time when Marilaque was a driving destination for nature lovers and motoring scribes, like this writer, who drive up this 100 kilometers stretch of road for a leisurely drive and coffee at a popular restaurant at the peak.

Marilaque, or Marikina-Rizal-Laguna-Quezon for short, is a highway that starts at the boundary of Marikina-Antipolo and goes all the way up to the Sierra Madre ranges of Rizal, Laguna, and down to the fishing community of Infanta, Quezon. Due to its long stretches of asphalt and fast corners, Marilaque is a favorite destination for motorcycle and sports cars enthusiasts also because of its scenic views.

The place beckons, and offers motorcycle riders, sports car enthusiasts and lately, underbone riders, to challenge the twisty roads and push their machines and themselves to the limit. This is where the problem begins. Almost every weekend, for the past five years, Marilaque has claimed an undetermined number of casualties, mostly from fatal accidents. The usual cause is simply the lack of riding skills and miscalculations resulting in deadly consequences.

And it is the “kamote riders” or the underbone and scooter motorcycle groups coming from Metro Manila and from provinces as far as Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon, who figure in the accidents. Their usual modus is to converge at a gas station along Marcos Highway early in the morning. If you see these guys, you would think that there is a motorcycle convention somewhere because they literally fill up every inch of space of the gas station. They strut around in full MotoGP regalia, while some ride in full leather gear with boots, and those on a budget prefer padded mesh jackets emblazoned with their group logo. Their scooters and underbone motorcycles are no longer stock, but are heavily modified to a point that they can outrun a police car at a twist of a throttle.

“It makes me feel free and it is a good way to distress. Once you are attacking the corners of Marilaque at full throttle, it feels good,” said Eric of Marikina, whose group is a 20-strong contingent of riders that is composed of messengers, a few call center agents, a grocery clerk, and two nurses from a nearby hospital. Some ride with their wives and girlfriends, while most of them ride alone because,

“Pag nag ba-banking kami dapat solo ka lang. Saka para wala akong bagahe na mabigat kasi mabilis kami lalo na pagpababa na [When we do banked turns, it is best not to have a passenger. And so I won’t have any baggage because we go faster when going downhill],” said Lawrence, a father of three and part time taxi driver from Navotas.

Puwersang Bayaning Atleta party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles has voiced his concern over the increasing number of scooter-underbone accidents in Marilaque from reckless riding. According to Nograles, the kamote riders have turned a public road into their personal race track that endanger the motoring public and pedestrians.

“These so-called kamote riders or hyper beasts are even proud of their stupidity that they even post their stunts on social media. Unfortunately, their reckless disregard for safety does not just endanger them and their crew but other motorists and non-motorists as well,” stated Nograles, member of the House majority block.

“If they think they are really good and skillful motorcycle riders, they should go to a legitimate race track,” he added while pointing out the distracting noise and ear shattering mufflers of the underbone and scooter riders that mimic the exhaust notes of big sport bikes.

Accident prone

A document from the 2015 Global Status Report of Road Safety of the World Health Organization states that 53 percent of reported traffic road fatalities in the country are riders of motorized two- or three-wheeled vehicles such as tricycles. The Department of Health (DoH) also noted the drastic increase of motorcycle riders involved in road crash injuries since 2010 from 6,244 to 19,852 in 2015.

Nograles pointed out that given these figures, the Philippine National Police-Highway Police Group should start assigning policemen in areas such as Marilaque. Safety measures such as speed bumps should be put in place along danger zones along the 100-km stretch of Marilaque along with warning signs for dangerous curves.

He also urged motorcycle groups to promote safety and responsible riding among its members.

“If the local government and law enforcement agencies don’t do something about this, bodies will just pile up,” said a barangay (village) captain from Tanay, Rizal.