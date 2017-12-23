Why our Father would lead us (not) into temptation

Last of Two Parts

Did Jesus mean to include in The Lord’s Prayer the line, “Lead us not into temptation”?

As the first part of this article recounted last Sunday, Pope Francis said recently that the line is a poor translation of the original words of our Lord. Indeed, at least two national conferences of Catholic bishops, in France and Italy, have decreed new wordings similar to the Holy Father’s preferred phrasing: “Do not let us fall into temptation.”

But other experts argue that the translation is fine, and what needs to be enhanced is the catechism or Church teaching of what the line means as it now reads.

So, how are Catholics supposed to understand the penultimate line of the Lord’s Prayer?

Well, for starters, it’s not saying that God might tempt us. Leading us into temptation is not the same as actually doing the tempting. So, banish the fear that our Father would somehow lure us into sin.

In fact, every commandment and calling from the Lord leads us to His goodness and love, not away from it. But the devil and our human nature, especially our selfish concerns, tempt us to disobey and turn away from the righteous, divine path.

In the Garden of Eden, when God told Adam and Eve not to eat of the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, it was an instruction for their good. But the serpent deceived them into disbelieving and disobeying God.

And in the garden of Gethsemane, when Jesus faced His impending Passion and Death, His human fear of agony and pain led Him to ask that the bitter, bloody cup of suffering pass Him by. But instead of his own wish, Christ accepted and embraced His Father’s will, which brought glory to Him and salvation to humanity.

Trials train the soul

Okay, so God is not the tempter, but the devil and our own human tendencies. But why must heaven allow such inducements in the first place, knowing that some souls will fall into sin. Isn’t it better not to allow temptation, so there is no possibility of transgression? Then we can be perfect, as our heavenly Father is perfect.

Tell that to any athlete or any sport or fitness trainer, and he or she will quickly point out that achieving strength, stamina, skill and other strides on the road to physical and competitive perfection cannot be achieved without constant, grueling tests of the body.

So it is with the soul. Only by being tempted in abandon faith, hope and love of God and caring for our neighbor can we build those core virtues of heavenly perfection, as taught and lived out by our Lord Jesus Christ.

If we never had to choose God over earthly and selfish wishes, then we have never truly shown our devotion to Him. Indeed, that supposed commitment to Christ might just falter and fizzle at the first obstacle if it never faced and passed past trials.

And that’s really the deal with being human. We need constant tests and temptations to progress closer and closer to divine perfection, for which we were created.

As creatures, we are, by definition, not the Creator and are not perfect and infinite like Him. But with His grace enabling us to surmount our flaws and weaknesses, we are lifted toward His divinity with every struggle we overcome and every painful choice we make for His goodness, truth, beauty, justice and love.

That sounds great — if one keeps doing mostly the right things. But what if one sins and sins? Then leading us into temptation would take us straight to hell.

Oh, we of little faith. In case one hasn’t heard it enough from Pope Francis, not to mention Jesus Himself, God’s mercy and grace are boundless. If we fall a zillion times, ask God to pick us up and get us back on the stairway to heaven, and He will do so a zillion and one times.

The only way we can fall without rising again is for us to stop asking for God’s forgiveness and grace. If we lose all faith, hope and love, so that we think God will not help us anymore, then we sin against the Holy Spirit. And God won’t help us because we don’t want to be helped. He will not force His love, mercy and grace on us.

The Lord — and the world’s — prayer

Now, if trials and temptations are opportunities for the soul to rise to perfection with God’s grace and mercy, why don’t we ask for more of them? Why don’t we pray that our Father keep bringing us to the test?

Well, it’s not a pleasant thing to be tempted, and there is the danger of falling into sin if we don’t open ourselves to God’s grace. So, one asks to be spared the trial, and be delivered from evil, forgiven our trespasses, and provided our daily bread.

And in all these prayers to our Father, we hope He will grant them, but in fact, in our fallen world, there are many times when those good things we pray for do not happen.

Just think: Our Father is in heaven, but His name is not always hallowed, and is often harangued. We wish His Kingdom to come and His will to be done in our lives and our world, but there are so many parts of both where God is not obeyed and allowed.

Of course, countless millions of people do not have their daily bread. And rather than forgiving our debts to each other, as we ask God to forgive our debts to Him, we wage a war over age-old grievances.

Temptations abound in our lifestyle- and sex-obsessed world, and evil packs the front pages, airwaves and cyberspace.

That’s why we have to always say the Our Father, because in our world, all the things we ask for in the prayer, from hallowing His name to escaping evil, only He can give us.

A Blessed Christmas to all!