FATHER NABBED FOR BRIBE ATTEMPT ON PDEA AGENTS

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A beleaguered father, whose son was arrested for illegal drugs, was also jailed after Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents conducted an entrapment. PDEA Region I Dir. Jeoffrey Tacio identified the suspects as Jack Warren Soriano, 23 and his father Jack Lord, 42, both residents of Barangay Dili, Bauang, La Union. Jack Warren was arrested in a buy-bust in a San Juan, La Union grill bar for possession of shabu sachets while his father was nabbed for trying to bribe the PDEA agents with P80,000 cash for the outright settlement of his son’s case. Allan Ancheta, PDEA chief legal officer, said that the entrapment was video- recorded. Jack Lord is now facing charges of trying to corrupt a government official while Jack Warren will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act.

WILLIAM JUN GARCIA