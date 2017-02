FORMER Quezon City councilor Herminio “Butch” Bautista, father of Mayor Herbert Bautista, passed away on Sunday night at the Philippine Heart Center. He was 82.

Bautista was also an actor, director and writer. He was elected as city councilor in 1988.

He had three children—Herbert, Hero, a councilor of District 3 and Harlene.

His remains were taken to the Loyola Memorial Chapels at Commonwealth Avenue for public viewing. Funeral

details will be announced later.