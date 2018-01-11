FATHER SHOT BY MEN LOOKING FOR HIS SONS

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A father was shot in the face by a group of men, one of them a policeman, after they failed to find the victim’s two sons with whom they had an altercation in Zamboanga City. One of the assailants also killed his companion after he accidentally shot him during the attack early on Thursday. Victim Bernard Ybanez was shot in the face by the men, accompanied by Police Officer 1 Alden Sahiron, who came looking for the Ybanez brothers who were not at their house at Unity Drive in Barangay Tetuan. The father only came out to see who were looking for his sons when he was attacked. Police said nine people were involved in the attack, but one of them escaped and is now being hunted by authorities. One of the suspects, Lindy Abduh, was fatally shot by one of his companions. Sahiron was disarmed and detained along with his companions, including his girlfriend. Neither the policeman nor any of his companions have given a statement about the violence.