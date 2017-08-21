Father of slain teen to de la Rosa: Come to the village, investigate family

THE father of a teenager who was killed in the police anti-crime operations last week challenged Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa to come to his village and investigate his family’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

“If it is possible, he should come to our area and investigate himself,” said Saldy de los Santos, whose son Kian was gunned down amid claims by police that he was a drug courier who allegedly fought back during the operations on Aug. 16.

“His accusations are false…He should not accuse when he was not even here. He should go to our house and [talk]to our neighbors and investigate,” the older de los Santos said in an interview on “Hot Copy” aired on ANC news channel.

He also challenged the policemen involved in the killing of his son to undergo a drug test because he was willing to do so himself.

“Even our barangay would prove how innocent my son was.” he said.

On Sunday, de la Rosa claimed that an “intelligent report” from Caloocan police said that the young de los Santos was a “drug courier” for his father who was a “user” and his uncles who were “pushers”.

Caloocan police claimed that they have an unidentified witness who would prove the alleged “drug link” of the de los Santos family.

De la Rosa also claimed that the neighbors of the de los Santoses were “afraid” to speak out against them, saying that the father had a reputation of being “notorious” in the neighborhood.

De los Santos said he and his family were supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte during the May elections in 2016.

“It hurts a lot. It hurts that we supported him, yet our son became a victim,” de los Santos said

Six alleged criminals, including de los Santos, were killed by police in overnight operations on Wednesday. The day before this, Manila police killed 25 people, including 14 alleged pushers, in another “one-time, big-time” anti-criminality operation. RJ CARBONELL