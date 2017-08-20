Father, son die in Malate fire

A 79-year-old man and his 47-year-old son died of suffocation while hundreds were left homeless in two separate fire incidents that hit Manila on Friday.

At 3:53 p.m., fire struck the house of Bobby Fernandez along Camia Street in Malate. The blaze spread to 125 houses occupied by 250 families, including the victims Abelardo Salonga and his son Jimmy.

Manila Fire Marshall Supt. Antonio Razal Jr. said the Salongas were trapped inside the restroom of their house.

The fire was caused by illegal power connection.

In Tondo district, some 500 families living along Vitas Street lost their houses to a fire that started at 3 p.m. and was put out at 10 p.m.

The fire started at the second floor of Building 28, Razal said.

Investigators also suspect that the blaze was caused by illegal electricity connection.

No casualties were reported but damage to property was estimated at P3 million.