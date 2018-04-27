Father, son killed; 3 others wounded in Pangasinan

AGUILAR, PANGASINAN: Police are investigating the motive behind the killing of a father and his son and wounding of three others after their relatives and two other suspects stormed their house in Barangay Panacol here on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Insp. Rodolfo Santiago, town chief of police, identified the slain victims as Wilfredo de Vera and his son Willy, while the wounded victims were Wilfredo’s children – Kathely, Wilfredo Jr., 11, and Debbie, 16. Santiago said the victims were shot and stabbed by their relatives identified as Julian de Vera, his sons Jefferson and Jereby, Ariel Zuniga and Marvin de Vera. The suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation. Wilfredo and Willy died on the spot from gunshot and stab wounds. Siblings Kathley, Wilfredo Jr., and Debbie were being treated for gun shot and stab wounds. Policemen recovered a caliber .45 pistol loaded with ammunition and the kitchen knife hidden in a chicken cage at Jefferson’s house believed used in killing the victims. Chief Insp. Lady Ellen Maranion who led the Scene of the Crime Operatives, said four empty shells of 12-gage shot gun and two empty capsules of caliber .45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene.