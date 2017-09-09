Father-and-son tandem rules Division I

The father-and-son tandem of Changduk Jung and Jae Hyun Jung combined for 151 aggregate to claim the Division I crown of the monthly members tournament of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite last August 27.

Chang Duk fired a 75 while his son, Jae Hyun, finished with 76. Ryan Abdon (78) and Jun Fernandez (79), who had 157 total points finished second.

In the second division, the pair of Anthony Arevalo (79) and Paolo Gamab (91) finished with 170 aggregate to outclass the duo of Wong Jeon and Rusty Marcelo.

Rex Armada and Mario Jamolangue, meanwhile, posted 85 and 96 points, respectively, to cop the title in Division III with 181 aggregate. Mitsushige Horii (88) and Hisashi Momota (96) for a 184 total finished second.

The other winners were Art Zuluaga and Glenn Macavinta (171-division IV), Jojo Lee and Boom Buencamino (179-division V), and Steve Almeda and Boy Villareal (184-division VI).

A total of 149 players competed in the tournament backed by Diamond Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, Mit-Air, Royal Caribbean, and Baron Travel.