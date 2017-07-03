A father’s cry for justice

DEXTER Carlos Jr., the security guard whose family was massacred by a self-confessed rapist and killer and his accomplices, is crying for justice that he undoubtedly deserves no matter the state of the Philippine judicial system, for “Justice delayed is justice denied” as the legal maxim, supposedly penned by the 19th-century British Prime Minister William Gladstone, goes.

The perpetrators must pay for the heinous crime of raping and stabbing to death Auring Dizon, a 58-year-old grandmother, and her 35-year-old daughter, Estrella Dizon Carlos. And pay swiftly they must for also stabbing to death Dexter and Estrella’s children— Donny, 11; Ella, 7; and one-year-old Dexter Jr.

The motive, according to police, was rape. The intent was to kill based on the multiple stab wounds the victims suffered. The rest of the accomplices of Carmelino Ibañez, the 26-year-old self-confessed perpetrator of this horrific crime, must be rounded up and put behind bars where they rightfully belong.

It is unfair to Dexter, the father, not to get a speedy resolution of the case and a speedy trial is his and his dead family’s right to have one as soon as possible. It is unfair to the society at large to be denied the assurance that the authorities are doing their job to wrap up the case at the soonest possible time and that the judicial system is still worth its salt in bringing to justice and punishing the criminals behind what is now called the Bulacan Massacre.

The police are duty-bound to assuage the long-held beliefs of Filipinos that most of those who study criminology and join the uniformed service do so in order to gain the license and impunity to take bribes and commit brutality against the civilian populace they are sworn to serve and protect.

The judiciary is equally duty-bound to save the justice system from the deeply rooted public perception that justice Philippine-style is simply for the moneyed and affluent members of the society.

Justice for Dexter Carlos Sr. and his family is justice for all Filipinos who make an honest living and live as law-abiding citizens in this country.

It was reported that the main suspect, Ibañez, confessed to being under the influence of shabu when he committed the murders. The chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration (PDEA), Isidro Lapeña has seized on this as an argument for reviving capital punishment. It is an even better argument for a revivified anti-drugs campaign. After the infamous kidnapping and murder of a Korean businessman in October 2016 by members of an anti-drug unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the anti-narcotics campaign was briefly suspended and then quietly revived but with not quite as much hype. It is also not unreasonable to assume that with the government’s time and resources having been taken up lately by the war against terrorism in Marawi, there should be a recurrence of drug-induced crimes of the type that occurred in Bulacan. It is important that the anti-narcotics campaign is reenergized—but with the needed safeguards against police abuse—not just because peace and order is the linchpin of the Duterte administration but because the safety and well-being of ordinary citizens demand it.

The Filipino deserves to live in a society confident in the knowledge that law and order is intact and alive and well. Like Dexter Carlos, the Filipino needs to come home from work confident that his loved ones are alive and well and have not fallen prey to a killing spree perpetrated by men as evil as the devil himself.

There are no words to describe the harrowing experience that Auring, Estrella, Donny, Ella and Dexter Jr. went through in the dead of night, as the rape and the carnage were being committed against them.

Now, the cry for justice must be heard. The wheels of justice must turn. Justice must be served for it is what the situation calls for, nothing more, and nothing less.