Father’s loss of job justifies failure to provide child support

Dear PAO,

I have a son out of wedlock. I know that I am not the best father out there but I can honestly say I do my best to provide for him. Two months ago, I lost my job and it has been really financially difficult for me. I want to continue providing for my son but I have no means to do so. Will I get in any legal predicament because of not being able to give support? His mother has not contacted me yet since the time I told her that I lost my job and I am worried that she will any time soon because I know her and her aunts will prod her to do so. Please advise me.

Bernard

Dear Bernard,

Illegitimate children, just like legitimate children, have the right to receive financial support. This is clearly provided for under Article 176 of the Family Code, which has been amended by Republic Act (RA) 9255, and Article 195 of the Family Code:

“Section 1: x x x

“Article 176. Illegitimate children shall use the surname and shall be under the parental authority of their mother, and shall be entitled to support in conformity with this code. x x x” (RA 9255)

“Art. 195. Subject to the provisions of the succeeding articles, the following are obliged to support each other to the whole extent set forth in the preceding article:

x x x

(4) Parents and their illegitimate children and the legitimate and illegitimate children of the latter; x x x” (Family Code)

You need to understand that you cannot prevent your child’s mother, in his behalf, to demand support from you if he has needs for the same. Our law explicitly provides that “[t]he obligation to give support shall be demandable from the time the person who has a right to receive the same needs it for maintenance, but it shall not be paid except from the date of judicial or extra-judicial demand.” (Article 203, Ibid.)

Your failure to provide financial support at the moment, however, may be warranted considering that, as you have mentioned in your letter, you lost your job and consequently have no means to provide support. Accordingly, we submit that you may not be entangled with any legal predicament for the reason that you are unable to provide support for your son because of your current financial setback. Notwithstanding, we wish to remind you that your responsibility to provide support is not completely cut off by such circumstance. Corollary, you must give your son the financial support he adequately needs once you are “back on your feet.” This is in line with the provisions of our Family Code:

“Art. 201. The amount of support, in the cases referred to in Articles 195 and 196, shall be in proportion to the resources or means of the giver and to the necessities of the recipient.

Art. 202. Support in the cases referred to in the preceding article shall be reduced or increased proportionately, according to the reduction or increase of the necessities of the recipient and the resources or means of the person obliged to furnish the same.”

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.