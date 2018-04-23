UPDATE: Faulty steering in Cebu Pacific plane delays flights in Zamboanga international airport

A CEBU Pacific airplane stalled at the Zamboanga International Airport on Monday because of a steering problem, delaying the departure of at least eight domestic flights, aviation authorities said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the country’s aviation regulator, said the incident with the CEB Airbus A320 aircraft delayed CEB flights 5J851 (Manila-Zamboanga), 5J839 (Zamboanga-Tawi Tawi), 5J840 (Tawi Tawi-Zamboanga), 5J394 (Zamboanga-Davao), 5J852 (Zamboanga-Manila), 5J860 (Maila-Zamboanga), 5J850 (Zamboanga-Manila); and Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR2994 (Zamboanga-Manila).

Reports reaching the CAAP Operations Center, said the plane with 180 passengers and crew on board, landed safely at the ZIA but encountered a technical problem while taxiing to the parking bay.

The CEB said the aircraft came from Manila and not Manila-bound as reported.

The CEB apologized for the inconvenience the incident caused and announced that passengers would be updated “as soon as possible.”

“We regret that the aircraft has caused temporary closure of the Zamboanga International Airport runway,” the CEB said in an advisory.

It said that maintenance personnel towed the Airbus A320 series aircraft to the ramp and operations at the ZIA were now back to normal. BENJIE L. VERGARA, REICELENE JOY IGNACIO