FBDC launches new coworking space at BGC

AYALA-LED Fort Bonifacio Development Corp. (FBDC) on Thursday launched a new coworking space to cater to startups and small businesses that wish to hold office at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Advertisements

FBDC said it merged with the Square One BGC brand for the establishment of Clock In, a co-use office product which can accommodate any work requirement from a quick writing gig to a full-scale app development job, and everything in between.

Clock In is situated in a 1,400-square meter area, at the third floor of C2 Building and can accommodate over 300 coworkers, split into small offices, meeting rooms, individual desks, and adaptable open spaces.

“Coworking allows people who are self-employed to share not just an office and equipment but also ideas and knowledge with like-minded people. It provides freelancers and digital nomads a more conducive workplace than what traditional cafés offer,” FBDC said.

Clients who rent offices can enjoy perks such as free meeting room and hot desk use every month, as well as a Clock In passport, a members-only perk that entitles them to 10 free hot desk passes per month to the Bonifacio Technology Center and Makati Stock Exchange branch. These are on top of amenities that come with coworking—internet connection, coffee, and printing, among others.

Additionally, coworkers can also access LifeHacks by Clock In, a TED Talks-like learning session wherein industry experts share powerful and inspiring ideas on business, tech, creativity, and related topics.

“Square One merged with Clock In to offer more perks, options, and networking opportunities for coworkers,” FBDC deputy head for commercial operations Myra Ocampo said.

“We made our social halls much more spacious because those seemingly casual interactions often turn out to be a minefield of ideas from which passion projects take flight,” she added.

“Most of our clients are seasoned industry players like e-commerce companies diversifying their portfolios.

Whether they need just a workstation for world domination or a legit headquarters in BGC that will put their business on the map, clients will find Clock In an ideal starting point,” she said.