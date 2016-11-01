FBI chief ‘may have broken law’ – Clinton ally

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Senate’s top Democrat blasted FBI chief James Comey Sunday (Monday in Manila) for announcing a new review of Hillary Clinton’s emails just days before the presidential election, an action he says “may have broken the law.”

Allegations Clinton put the United States at risk by using a private email server while secretary of State were thrust back into the spotlight Friday when Comey revealed a renewed FBI probe into the matter based on a previously unknown trove of emails.

“As soon as you came into possession of the slightest innuendo related to Secretary Clinton, you rushed to publicize it in the most negative light possible,” Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said in a statement.

“Through your partisan actions, you may have broken the law,” Reid said, alleging that Comey had violated the Hatch Act, which bars the FBI from influencing elections.

Clinton has demanded the FBI director explain in detail why he had effectively reopened an inquiry declared complete in July, branding Comey’s move “deeply troubling” so close to Election Day.

According to US media, the probe was renewed after agents seized a laptop used by Clinton’s close aide, Huma Abedin, and her now estranged husband, Anthony Weiner.

The disgraced former congressman who resigned in 2011 after sending explicit online messages is under investigation over allegations he sent sexual overtures to a 15-year-old girl.

Warrant obtained

Both Clinton and her Republican rival Donald Trump have piled pressure on Comey to put his cards on the table and end speculation about the investigation before America goes to the polls on November 8.

US networks reported Sunday that the FBI had obtained a warrant to search the emails. It formerly had a warrant only to search Weiner’s laptop for communication with the teenager.

According to CNN, discovery of the emails occurred weeks ago although the FBI did not reveal the matter until Friday.

While Clinton is still overwhelmingly expected to win the ballot, polls – many of which were taken before the FBI email announcement – showed the US election tightening Sunday.

In the same memo, Reid also struck out at the FBI chief for sitting on “explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors and the Russian government.”

“I wrote to you months ago calling for this information to be released to the public,” Reid said.

Gay nightclub rally

Clinton battled to contain renewed FBI focus on her emails Sunday as Trump blitzed western states in the tightening race for the White House.

Nine days before the vote, the 69-year-old former secretary of State hit the campaign trail hard in the battleground state of Florida.

Clinton blazed through brunch at an Irish pub, an African-American Baptist church, a soul food restaurant, an early voting site and a rally at a gay nightclub.

Much of her two-day visit to the Sunshine State focused on encouraging early voting. Clinton says a record 200 million Americans have registered to vote, 20 million of whom have already done so.

Clinton’s response has been to hit out at Comey’s move as “deeply troubling” and to rally supporters to get out and vote, turning the tables on Trump by branding him as unfit to lead the nation.

“When you’re knocked down, what matters is whether you get up again,” she told a packed LGBT rally at a gay nightclub in Wilton Manors, just outside Fort Lauderdale.

“With Donald, it’s always Donald Trump first and everyone else last. He abuses his power, he games the system and doesn’t care who is left holding the bag,” she added.

Biggest since Watergate

Trump – himself under fire for alleged sexual impropriety and facing misconduct allegations from 12 women – has gleefully seized upon Comey’s move in an attempt to offset his own trailing in most polls.

The Republican campaigned hard Sunday, attending church in Las Vegas, before leading three rallies in Nevada, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico, whipping up his support base against Clinton.

“We all know about Hillary’s mounting legal troubles, that she has brought onto herself with her serial, willful, purposeful and deliberate criminal conduct,” he told the crowd in New Mexico.

“Hillary Clinton is not the victim, you the American people are the victims of this corrupt system in every single way and folks this is your last chance to save it,” he said to chants of “lock her up.”

The 70-year-old tycoon repeatedly has described her email issue as “the single biggest scandal since Watergate” – the wrongdoing that brought down Republican president Richard Nixon in 1974.

Polls narrow

An ABC News/Washington Post survey put the Democratic presidential candidate just one point ahead of her Republican challenger.

In Florida – a must-win state for the tycoon – Trump overcame a one-point deficit in September to enjoy a four-point lead, according to a New York Times Upshot/Siena College Research Institute poll.

Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway lashed out at Clinton.

“She just has to call her friend and confidante Huma Abedin and say tell us what’s in the emails, tell us what’s on the devices that you shared with your pedophile husband,” Conway told Fox News.

Clinton’s campaign has been overshadowed from the start by the scandal, but experts believe the FBI is unlikely to make significant progress before election day and few expect her to face charges.

On CNN, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said of the FBI action: “It was long on innuendo, short on facts.”

