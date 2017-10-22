FBI confirms DNA sample from Hapilon’s remains

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed through DNA testing that the body retrieved from Marawi City believed to be Isnilon Hapilon’s is indeed his remains.

“We have received an official report that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the DNA sample taken from a body recovered by our operating units in Marawi matches that of Isnilon Hapilon,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday.

“This process of verification is also being conducted on the cadavers of the other terrorists that have been recovered so far,” Lorenza added.

Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute were both killed in a predawn assault by the Philippine Army’s Scout Rangers and Light Reaction on Monday. Their remains were retrieved by the same units.

Lorenzana had said that the location of the two were pinpointed by a female hostage, whose identity the Armed Forces of the Philippines refused to disclose.

The day after the operations, President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City liberated from the hands of the terrorists amid ongoing clashes to crack down the remaining extremists in the main battle zone.

Three days after, Malaysia’s most wanted terrorist and former academician Dr. Mahmud Ahmad was confirmed dead by the military following an overnight operation.

‘Not interested’

As for the remains of Maute, Lorenzana said the FBI “might not be interested” in running DNA tests.

“Maybe they (FBI) are not interested because they do not have a reward for Omar’s capture, only Hapilon,” Lorenzana told The Manila Times in a text message also on Saturday.

“Their requirement is to ensure that the cadaver retrieved is to the terrorist they (FBI) only have rewards for,” he added.

Hapilon has a bounty worth $5 million from the US government which shall be given to the person who identified the exact location of the self-proclaimed IS “emir” for southeast Asia.

Armed Forces of the Philippine Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año had said that the reward will be shared by two individuals.

Maute’s head has a bounty worth P10 million, which was offered by the Philippine government during the early days of the fighting.

Año and Lorenzana both clarified then that the rewards for the neutralization of the two prominent terrorist leaders will not go to military personnel who conducted the operations, but will be handed to the civilians who pointed to their locations.

According to Lorenzana, no Philippine agency at this point is conducting DNA tests on Maute’s remains.

“Our PNP (Philippine National Police) [Crime] Laboratory is not, to my knowledge, conducting DNA testing nor any local outfit that I know of,” Lorenzana said.

He also disclosed that he saw the body and said he was sure that it was Maute.

“Besides, his (Maute) face was intact and so was easy to identify. I saw his body and I am sure it was him. And [these also]were the conclusion of the commanders. Even Isnilon was easily identifiable,” Lorenzana told The Manila Times.