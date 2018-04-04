FBI probes Quiboloy church – report

A STAUNCH supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte and a religious leader is in hot water anew after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it was investigating his church in Hawaii for alleged human trafficking activities, according to a report.

Hawaii News Now, a local paper, quoted the FBI as saying that the church of Apollo Quiboloy, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), in Waipahu was being investigated for “aggressive fundraising,” which was indicative of human trafficking.

The FBI investigation stemmed from the arrest of Felina Salinas, the alleged business manager of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), in 2015 “for allegedly assaulting a fellow church member, who claimed she was forced to raise money,” according to the news report.

The alleged victim, Kristina Angeles, was a member of the church before running away in 2015. In a police statement, according to the report, Angeles claimed that she had to sell pork buns and donuts “rain or shine” to raise funds or she would be punished if not enough were sold.

“We’ve been slapped or yelled at. The last time, I…received punches over my arms and legs,” said Angeles as quoted in the report.

Salinas’ lawyer, Michael Green, denied all the allegations, claiming that when his client appeared before a judge, the state of Hawaii dismissed the charges, which to him, should not have been filed in the first place.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s charity, the Children’s Joy Foundation, was also accused of aggressive fundraising and misrepresentation.

The report cited Clare Hanusz, founder of the Aloha Immigration Law Firm, who said that the case indicated the usual signs of human trafficking.

“People who have come under religious worker visas before have sometimes been connected with human trafficking,” she said.

The report also said that a 15-year-old church member filed sexual assault charges against Angeles after she issued the statement. There was no mention in the report as to what happened to the case.

Hanusz had called the charges retaliation. “This is often done in trafficking. They use threats of deportation and calling law enforcement and making things up.”

In February, US Customs agents detained Quiboloy and Salinas after $350,000 in undeclared cash were found inside a plane leased by the church leader.

Salinas claimed that cash was hers and was arrested for bulk cash smuggling, as US law states that any cash above $10,000 must be declared.

Salinas was released on $25,000 bail.

Quiboloy has since returned to the Philippines and denied the charges leveled against him.

Quiboloy founded the KJC in 1985 in Davao City, Duterte’s bailiwick, and has always been known to support the president even when he was mayor.

with LANCE LIBRORANIA