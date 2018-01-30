FBI’s No. 2, a Trump target, stepping down

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, is stepping down after President Donald Trump accused him of being a Democratic partisan, a government source confirmed on Monday (Tuesday in Manila). McCabe is stopping work immediately but will remain on the FBI payroll until March to obtain retirement benefits, the source confirmed. McCabe, 49, was expected to leave sometime early this year when he became fully eligible for a pension, after two decades in the bureau. The New York Times reported that McCabe had hoped to stay active in his position up to his retirement, but was pressured to leave earlier by FBI Director Christopher Wray. Wray, who was appointed by Trump in August, had not intended to include McCabe on his revamped management team, according to the report. McCabe was a career FBI official, not a political appointee. The FBI had no official comment. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had no role in the move.

AFP