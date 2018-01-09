FC Meralco Manila ceases operations

In a statement posted late Monday on its official Facebook page, Meralco Manila announced the cessation of its participation in the upcoming 2018 Philippines Football League (PFL) season because of lack of sponsorship.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the club will be ceasing operations immediately and will no longer participate in the second season of the Philippines Football League,” the announcement reads.

“Circumstances beyond our control have made it difficult for FC Meralco Manila to continue. The board and management of the Sparks have tried to arrange for new investors that would keep the organization running, but those efforts have sadly fallen short.”

The club’s management is currently helping stalwarts Curt Dizon, Simon Greatwich, Ace Villanueva and the rest of the former Sparks find new squads before the ongoing PFL transfer window closes next month.

“These amazing athletes and people deserve to continue plying their trade, and we will do all in our power to find them new clubs.”

It was mentioned in the same statement that another announcement regarding the youth academy will be made “in due course” via the youth squads’ Facebook pages and groups.

Known then as Loyola Agila Football Club, the team was founded in 2006. It changed its name to Loyola Meralco Sparks after getting acquired by the Manny Pangilinan-owned electric company and MVP Sports Foundation.

With local football stars Phil and James Younghusband leading the charge, the club won the United Football League Cup in 2013 and the Philippine Football Federation Men’s Club Championship in 2015.

Despite the Younghusband brothers’ transfer to Davao Aguilas FC in July of last year, the Sparks still managed to emerge as the top seed after a grueling 28-game elimination round in the domestic top flight’s inaugural season.

Meralco, however, suffered a 2-3 defeat to Global Cebu FC in the Finals Series, resulting in another failure to reach an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition. The team settled for a bronze finish with a 3-1 win over rival Kaya FC-Makati.

The club’s closure left Ceres Negros FC, Davao Aguilas, Global Cebu, Ilocos United FC, JPV Marikina FC, Kaya Makati and Stallion Laguna FC as the remaining teams in the next PFL season. The league has yet to release a statement regarding the issue.