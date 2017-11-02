FDA certification on contraceptives to put RH Law ‘on track’ – Population Commission official

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will certify that most contraceptives are non-abortifacients, thereby ensuring the “full implementation” of the Reproductive Health Law, an official of the Population Commission (PopCom) said on Thursday.

PopCom Executive Director Juan Antonio Perez said the FDA declaration was expected to have an impact on Implanon, one of the contraceptives whose sale in the market was stopped by the Supreme Court because it allegedly induces abortion.

“FDA will declare contraceptives as non-abortifacients, lifting the TRO (temporary restraining order). Full implementation of the RH (reproductive health) Law is now on track,” Perez said in a press conference.

Perez said, however, that the FDA would not certify to all contraceptives as non-abortifacients and was preparing an approved list.

“The FDA is still not able to announce the full list, although I have been assured that whatever decision it makes, the resolution will lift the TRO [on Implanon]. So Implanon will have to be cleared because that is part of the SC decision,” Perez said.

In a text message, FDA Director-General Nela Charade Puno said Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and FDA would make an official announcement next week.

The TRO against the sale of Implanon and Implanon NXT by the FDA stemmed from a petition filed by the Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines, Inc. against then Health Secretary Janette Garin.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that the TRO by the Supreme Court was not “permanent” and that it could be lifted once the FDA complied with the high court’s conditions.

The Supreme Court reiterated that the FDA should conduct a summary hearing and amend the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the RH Law.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his second State of the Nation Address, urged the high tribunal to lift the restraining order on the implementation of the RH Law.

But Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno clarified that the tribunal did not issue a TRO against the RH Law but only covered Implanon and Impanon NXT.

Implanon and Implanon NXT are thin rods inserted under the skin, which releases hormones that could prevent pregnancy for up to three years.

PopCom and FDA are both agencies under the DoH. KENNETH HERNANDEZ