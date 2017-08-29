FDA e-logbook app expected to modernize public health

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a mobile application that would help digitize the pharmacy sector and eliminate the paper bureaucracy in storing data and life-saving insights.

The FDA has partnered with health tech startup mClinica to come up with an innovative “Electronic Logbook”

that is envisioned to transform the health sector.

“This new technology can modernize the FDA and our public health sector. It can help the FDA ensure strict compliance with national regulations, perform recalls in real-time, and reduce counterfeits and expired medicine, among other things,” FDA Director General Nela Charade Puno said in a recent statement.

With the e-logbook policymakers and researchers can access life-saving data that show disease outbreaks and medication trends as they occur in real time, Puno said.

“The Electronic Logbook lets pharmacists spend more time with patients by cutting paper bureaucracy,” the FDA said.

Pharmacists spend most of their time with patients to fill out paper logbooks by hand to comply with regulations on documenting filled-out prescriptions, it noted.

“The Philippines can have national-level health data that will help us gain life-saving insights on the state of public health and patient care,” Puno said.

The Philippines is the first in Asia to use an e-logbook as mobile app nationwide, the FDA said.