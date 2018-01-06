FDA fines Sanofi, cans Dengvaxia listing

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fined French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur P100,000 and has suspended the certificate of product registration of the company’s dengue vaccine Dengvaxia for a year.

The FDA imposed the P100,000 (around $2,000) penalty on Sanofi after it was found that the pharmaceutical company did not comply with the regulatory agency’s post-marketing authorization issuance commitments.

“Records and evidence clearly showed that respondent failed to comply with its post-marketing authorization issuance commitments, and that it has exhibited the propensity to not comply with this office’s regulatory requirements for its products, Dengvaxia and Dengvaxia MD,” it stated in a decision dated December 29, 2017.

Sanofi did not comply with the regulation as it failed to submit documents to ensure its products safe to use after their release in the market.

In an emailed statement, Sanofi Pasteur said they continue to evaluate the safety of their products and will be transparent with local regulatory bodies.

“[The company] routinely conducts post-approval commitments to continuously evaluate the safety and effectiveness of our vaccines in the countries where they are in use, and we have done so in the Philippines with Dengvaxia,” the statement said.

“Sanofi Pasteur will continue to cooperate in full transparency with the Philippines FDA and is committed to comply with the Philippines laws and regulations,” it added.

Sanofi has been in hot water after admitting that the dengue vaccine, which has been inoculated to about 830,000 individuals over the years may cause a more severe case of dengue for first-time patients.

The Department of Health last month suspended the dengue immunization program on an advisory of Sanofi.

The FDA ordered the recall of the medicine the same month.

The government spent P3.5 billion or around $70.2 million for the immunization program started during the time of former Health Secretary Janette Garin.