FDA stops dengue vaccine ads

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. (Sanofi) has told The Manila Times that they filed an answer last December 27 to the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)-issued summons with cease and desist order against their Disease Awareness Campaign. This is in response to FDA’s statement against Sanofi for non-compliance with its directive against the firm’s television and radio advertisements for Dengvaxia, a dengue vaccine, in violation of Administrative Order No. 65 or the prohibition of any form of advertisement of a prescription or ethical drug. FDA, in its summons on December 13, ordered Sanofi to cease and desist from disseminating its advertisements in any form of both mass and social media, as well its activities that promote and market the vaccine. It said Sanofi failed to comply even after two days of issuance.