FDA warns on unregistered products

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in three new advisories issued late last week warned the public not to purchase or consume 18 unregistered food supplements currently circulating in the market.

The 18 products for which advisories were issued on Thursday bring April’s total number of product warnings from the food and medicine safety watchdog to 44, after the FDA issued advisories on 26 products on April 4.

In the latest warnings, the FDA said that the listed products “have not gone through the registration process of the agency and have not been issued the proper authorization,” and may pose potential health risks to consumers.

The FDA did not, however, describe any specific health risks of the products or any known cases of consumers falling ill from them.

The 18 unregistered food supplements in the latest advisories are Puritan’s Pride Cod Liver Oil; Puritan’s Pride Selenium; Nature Made Iron; Nature Made CholestOff Plus; Nature’s Blend Ginseng; Nature’s Blend Vitamin D3; KonWeiPo Alaska Deep Sea Fish Oil; KonWeiPo Lecithin; Emperor’s Tea 15 in 1 Herbal Mix Powder Original; Power Cells Soya Coffee; Natural Herb Lagundi Food Supplement; Natural Herb Serpentina Food Supplement; Natural Herb Spirulina Food Supplement; First Nutribio Circumix; Nutribio Immune Booster; VigRX for Men Herbal Supplement; Trunature Digestive Probiotic; and L’il Critters Gummy Vites Complete Multivitamins.

Products for which the FDA earlier issued advisories include Cholest-Pure Tumeric Extract Soft Capsules; Nature Made Fish Oil 1200 mg; JV’s Dulaw Granules; Magical Fit Juice; RLR Squalene 100% Pure Deep-sea Shark Liver Oil; Tatak Wonder Coffee; Top Secret Nutrition Garcinia Cambogia + White Kidney Bean Extract; Lorenzana’s Mangosteen Malunggay Juice; SM Bonus Spanish Style Sardines; Skin Force Collagen; N Café White Coffee; RELUMINS Advance Nutrition Reduced L-Glutathione Complex Gluta-1000; Traditional Medicinals Smooth Move; Professional Balsam Fat Loss; ProCleanse Food Supplement; Mt. Apo Honey 100% Pure Honey; Pangshan Food Hawthorn Slice; Alliance in Motion Weider BURN Slim; Cell Mineral Drops; DRTea Banaba Tea; DRTea Guyabano Tea; DRTea Bignay Tea; DRTea Sambong Tea; and Vino de China Original Sioktong.

The FDA warned retailers that selling unregistered food supplements is against Republic Act No. 9711 or the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.”