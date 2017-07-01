The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against buying and using an unregistered medication that has been advertised as a cure for several eye diseases.

In an advisory, the FDA identified the product as “Dok Apo Better Vision 15 ml” which was claiming to be a cure for cataract, sore eyes, eye irritation, retinitis and other eye diseases.

According to post-marketing surveillance activities, the FDA said it has verified that the eye product did not go through the agency’s registration process and has not been issued the proper authorization.

The FDA said it could not guarantee the quality and safety of the product since it did not go through evaluation and testing.

The public has been advised not to purchase the product and to be vigilant against others that may not be duly registered with the FDA.

Establishments and entities are likewise warned not to distribute the product until it has been covered by the appropriate authorization, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions will be strictly pursued.

The FDA Act of 2009 prohibits the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization.

The FDA also urged local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the product was not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction.

Click to www.fda.gov.ph to find out whether the drug or medication being used has been duly registered under the FDA.