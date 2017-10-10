FDA warns vs use of 8 ‘Healing Galing’ products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning the public against consuming eight unregistered food supplements with therapeutic claims under the trademark “Healing Galing”, being sold and advertised in a webpage.

Advertisements

In its Advisory No. 2017-275, the agency named the food products that are promoted at http://healinggaling.ph/ but are not registered with the FDA: Healing Galing Rhizome Pills; Healing Galing Herbal Serpentina Tablets; Healing Galing Omega 3 Fish Oil; Healing Galing Organic Vitamins B1, B6; Healing Galing Organic Vitamin B12; Healing Galing Healing Food; Healing Galing Black Rice Coffee; and Healing Galing Pure Honey.

The FDA said that since unregistered food products have not gone through evaluation and testing, the agency could not guarantee their quality and safety.

“The consumption of such violative products may pose potential health hazards to the consuming public. Food products, including food supplements, should not bear any misleading, deceptive, and false claims in their labels and/or any promotional materials that will provide erroneous impression on products’ character or identity,” it said.

Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, prohibits the manufacture, import, export, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization from the FDA.

Administrative Order 2010-0008 likewise states that no person shall advertise, promote, or use in any sponsorship any food/dietary supplement unless it is duly registered and approved by the FDA.