FDCP fetes winning Filipino films around the world at Ambassadors’ Night

The Film Development Council of the Philippines hosted the Film Ambassador’s Night at Sampaguita Gardens in New Manila, Quezon City to recognize winning Filipino films and filmmakers during 2017’s international festival circuit.

“There is no better way to kick off our 2018 programs and events than by recognizing our Filipino artists and filmmakers who really brought the spotlight to Philippine cinema in the international film scene,” said FDCP Chairman and CEO Liza Diño during her opening remarks.

The event brought together 80 films and filmmakers during the program, awarding the council’s highest honor—the Camera Obscura Artistic Excellence Award—to “Kita Kita,” the highest-grossing independently-produced Filipino Film; “Saving Sally,” an award winning and trailblazing original Filipino full-length animation; and producer Ferdinand Lapuz (“Area,” “Magkakabaung,” and “Bwakaw”) for his invaluable role in introducing Filipino films to international film festivals.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.