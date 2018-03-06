FDCP’s Sinesaysay deadline for students extended

Students and aspiring documentary filmmakers may still submit their application to the Sinesaysay Film Documentary Lab and Showcase until March 31.

Sinesaysay is organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in partnership this year with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to encourage documentary filmmakers to explore Philippines’ often-unvisited historical events that helped shape the country today.

Beginning second quarter of the year, Sinesaysay will be divided into two categories, namely the Bagong Sibol Documentary Lab and the Feature Documentary Showcase.

Bagong Sibol is open to emerging filmmakers working on their first or second documentary full feature films. Six projects and its fellows will undergo a series of workshops and consultations in developing their short documentary films. From these applications, two projects will be awarded a P 700,000 grant to develop the full feature versions of their project.

For the Feature Documentary Showcase, interested filmmakers who have worked on at least two documentary full feature films will submit a five to 10 pitch trailer of the given topics. Four filmmakers will be given a co-production grant of P1 million to produce a documentary full feature project aligned with the themes of the program.

A school campaign to promote the Showcase and Docu Lab was held this February around Metro Manila, including Asia Pacific College, De Las Salle College of Saint Benilde, Mapua, University of Sto. Tomas, University of Asia and the Pacific and Ateneo de Manila.

Log on to www.fdcp.ph/sinesaysay/ for the detailed requirements and mechanics.