FDI hits all-time high of $10B in 2017

FOREIGN direct investments (FDI) reached an all-time high of $10.049 billion in 2017, up 21.4 percent year-on-year and exceeding the central bank’s full-year target of $8 billion in net inflows, official data showed on Monday.

For the month of December 2018, net inflow reached $699 million, smaller than November’s $990 million and also 9 percent lower than that of the previous year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the lower FDI in December was due to the 19.1 percent drop in net investments in debt instruments to $335 million.

“Investors continue to view the country as a favorable investment destination on the back of the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the BSP said in a statement. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO