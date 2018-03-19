FDMCI Power to boost Masbate, Palawan capacity

DMCI Power Corporation said it is planning to increase the generation capacity of two of its power plants in Masbate and Palawan provinces by 14 percent, following an investment of P160 million to acquire the necessary equipment.

DMCI Power, a subsidiary of DMCI Holdings Inc, is set to acquire seven brand new diesel generating sets for its Masbate and Palawan operations this year, which should improve their generation capacity by 11.2 megawatts (MW) per year to 90 MW.

The company made the announcement in a statement issued at a media briefing last week, embargoed for Monday.

“We are expecting a significant increase in power demand in our host provinces this year. We want to ensure that DMCI Power will have reliable power generators to supply our consumers with continuous, sufficient and dependable electricity,” DMCI Power President Nestor Dadivas was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company posted a 15 percent drop in its full-year 2017 net income to P359 million from P424 million in 2016, tracing the decline to the expiration of the income tax holiday of its Masbate operations.

Sales, however, rose 4 percent from 237.85 gigawatt hours (GWh) to 247.06 GWh, with growth coming mostly from Masbate and Palawan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) from small power utilities group grew 8 percent from P612 million to P659 million.

In December last year, the company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary DMCI Masbate Power Corp. clinched a contract to build a 15-MW thermal power plant in Mobo municipality in Masbate.

DMCI Power Corp. entered into an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with two entities connected to China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CEEG) and China Southeast Asia Electric Power Construction Corp. The construction, testing, and commissioning of the Masbate thermal power plant, located in Brgy. Tugbo, is scheduled to be completed after 20 months and 15 days from the commencement date.

Established in 2006, DMCI Power is in the business of designing, constructing, investing in, and operating power plants. It offers electricity supply to grid and off-grid areas in Visayas. Its off-takers include the electric cooperatives in Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan and Sultan Kudarat.